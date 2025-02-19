Protest: Group Warns Against Disruption Of Hard-Earned Peace In N’Delta

Share

The Niger Delta Peace Advocates has war ned against any attempt to disrupt the hard-earned peace in the Niger Delta region.

The group, in a statement by its president, Comrade Ebianga Imomotomi, said disgruntled elements, primarily based in Warri, have no legitimacy, no capacity to mobilise, and no genuine interest in the welfare of the people.

It said their agenda is nothing more than an illconceived attempt to cause unrest and extort money from unsuspecting individuals and institutions.

He said: “Over the years, we have worked alongside well-meaning organisations and stakeholders to secure the peace we currently enjoy. Through our investigations, we have identified these fraudulent actors and their baseless claims.

“Let it be clear: these individuals are not recognised by any credible Niger Delta organisation, and their socalled protest lacks the support of true stakeholders. Any attempt to take to the streets to foment trouble will be met with decisive action. “The Niger Delta Peace Advocates stands firmly with security agencies in ensuring that peace is not compromised.

We caution these elements to abandon their plans immediately, as any disruption of public order will attract the full weight of the law. “Parents and guardians must warn their wards not to be lured into becoming tools for these fraudulent actors. The Niger Delta has moved past the era of blackmail, intimidation, and fake activism.

“The recent attacks on the leadership of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), particularly the Managing Director, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, are nothing but the desperate efforts of individuals who have lost relevance. Ogbuku enjoys the support of true civil society groups, exagitators, and community leaders who are committed to development, not chaos.

“Under his leadership, the NDDC has aligned with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, bringing sustainable progress to our people.

We, the Niger Delta Peace Advocates, reaffirm our support for stability, good governance, and constructive engagement. Those who seek to disrupt our peace must desist immediately, or face the consequences of their actions.”



