Protest: Group Apologises To Ex-NNPCL GCEO, Kyar

Share

A corruption crus a d e g r o u p, Concerned Citizens Against Corruption (CCAC) has apologized to the former Group Chief Executive Officer, GCEO of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), Engr. Mele Kyari, over corruption allegations against him.

At a press conference yesterday, the group withdrew its allegations against him, stating that they were deceived by some persons they had trusted in the sector.

In the statement read by Kabir Matazu, the group said, “we and all our civil society partners who organized a protest on 23rd April 2025 against Mallam Mele Kyari have taken the hard decision of admitting that our earlier decision to launch a nationwide protest and demand the probe of the Ex-NNPLC boss was driven by our limited understanding of the strategic intents and works of the NNPC as a limited liability company under the leadership of Mele Kyari.

Share