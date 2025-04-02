Protest Erupts In Otukpo Over Killings, Kidnappings

Share

Protesting Idoma youths in the Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue State yesterday asked the government to intervene in the killings and abductions in their area.

The killings by armed gangs said to be herdsmen has led to the displacement of many residents. On Monday night, gunmen attacked Olena in the Asa community, forcing residents to flee for their lives.

The protesting youths under the umbrella of Ochetoha K’Idoma, a youth wing of the Idoma apex socio-cultural group, decried the deteriorating security situation in the area.

Ochetoha K’Idoma Youth Wing Worldwide President Magaji Alidu in a statement appealed to Governor Hyacinth Alia, Deputy Governor Samuel Odeh, and other authorities to protect the people.

He said: “We beg of you to come to our aid. Otukpo is under siege from kidnappers. Another person has been kidnapped in Asa in Otukpo. “We can’t take it anymore. Our people are living in fear, and we are losing hope.”

