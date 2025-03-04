Protest Erupts In Ogoni Over Alleged Hijack Of Oil Resumption Process

Share

…Ogoni threaten to shutdown process

The people of Ogoni from the different communities that make up Ogoniland have staged a protest in Bori Community, Khana Local Government Area of Rivers over the alleged hijack of oil resumption process by politicians with selfish interest camouflaging as defenders of the Ogoni cause.

The peaceful protest, which had as participants Ogoni and groups that are in support of the oil resumption plan of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, condemned the direction of discussion for ignoring development issues in Ogoniland.

The protesters insisted that for the on-going oil resumption plan succeed in Ogoni, it must be driven by MOSOP – the grass root movement which led the protests that ousted Shell from Ogoni in 1993.

They decried a situation wherein the discussions on oil resumption is being driven by politicians who imposed themselves on the people, but lack their support, noting that such persons have tactically avoided the development blueprint prepared by the Movement for the Support of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) for oil resumption.

The protesters stressed that it was wrong for politicians to sideline the Ogoni Development Authority development blueprint prepared by MOSOP, considering that the apex Ogoni group had used it to convince the people of a mutually beneficial outcome for them and the Federal Government.

Some of the groups that joined the protest include MOSOP, the Federation of Ogoni Women’s Associations (FOWA), the Ogoni Living Martyrs, the Ogoni Peace and Unity Forum, as well as the Ogoni apex youths group, the National Youth Council of Ogoni People (NYCOP).

The demanded justice for Ken Saro-Wiwa and the Ogoni Eight, who were executed in 1995 for their advocacy on environmental stewardship and human rights and marched through the streets of Bori, carrying placards with inscriptions such as “Clear Ken Saro Wiwa Name now,” “No to forceful oil resumption.”

“We want justice for Ogoni 9,” “Ribadu and Mitee leave Ogoni oil alone,” “Stop the Ogoni genocide,” and “No exoneration, no oil resumption in Ogoniland.”.

The MOSOP President, Mr. Fegalo Nsuke, who addressed the protesters at the peace park in Bori, emphasized that the organization’s input is crucial for any oil exploration activities to commence in Ogoni.

Nsuke said: “There cannot be oil resumption in any part of Ogoni without inputs from MOSOP leadership.

“We will not accept any decision that is imposed on us without our input. We will not allow MOSOP to be marginalized or ignore it’s rights.”

Nsuke also highlighted MOSOP’s pioneering role in the struggle for environmental justice and human rights in Ogoni.

“MOSOP started this struggle, and we were the first people to demand the return of oil exploration in Ogoni, not the political class.

“We will not be silenced or ignored in the decision-making process. Any attempt to silence us will be resisted lawfully, and nonviolently until we win,” the MOSOP president added.

The MOSOP leader also appealed to President Tinubu to halt the process initiated by the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) and to initiate a more transparent process that will accommodate the views of the Ogoni people.

Comrade Barinuazor Emmanuel, President of the National Youth Council of Ogoni People (NYCOP) also reiterated the group’s demands, which include the exoneration of Ken Saro-Wiwa, rather than a pardon, as he was denied a fair hearing by General Sani Abacha.

“Ken Saro-Wiwa was not guilty of any crime,” Emmanuel emphasized. “He was a hero who fought for the rights of the Ogoni people, and his name must be cleared,” he said.

The NYCOP president emphasized that Ogoni youths want oil resumption in Ogoniland, but want the federal government to engage in roundtable discussions with the Ogoni people.

The apex Ogoni youth leader, also demanded the granting of operational licenses to indigenous Ogoni companies to drill oil, unbundling of OML11, and providing compensation to the Ogoni people.

“We are not against development. We are against exploitation and marginalization. We want to be part of the decision-making process, and we want our rights to be respected,” he said.

Emmanuel appealed to the national security adviser, Nuhu Ribadu to call the Ogoni political class to order, as they may sabotage the President’s genuine intentions.

“We are not asking for too much. We simply want the Federal Government to recognize our rights as Ogoni people and to involve us in the decision-making process regarding oil exploration in our land.”

Emmanuel also called for a panel of inquiry into the death of the Ogoni 4, who were killed at Giokoo, allegedly at the hands of Ken Saro-Wiwa and eight other Ogoni activists.

“We want to know the truth about what happened to our brothers. We want justice to be served, and we want those responsible to be held accountable.

“We will not accept any decision that is imposed on us without our input. We will resist any attempt to marginalize us or to ignore our rights.”

Emmanuel urged former MOSOP president, Barr. Ledum Mitee, to choose between supporting the federal government or the Ogoni people if he wishes to lead the discussion on oil resumption.

“You cannot serve two masters. You must choose which side you are. If you want to lead the discussion, you must be on the side of the Ogoni people,” he said.

The protest and subsequent press conference highlighted the Ogoni people’s determination to seek justice and environmental restoration in their region. As one of the protesters’ placards read, “No exoneration, no oil resumption in Ogoniland.”

