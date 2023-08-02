Protest: Drama As Labour Unions Organise Separate Protests In Osun

Following the nationwide protest on the removal of fuel subsidy, the Osun State Chapter of organised labour staged their protests at different locations in the state.

New Telegraph gathered that the division was allegedly caused by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC)’s failure to elect state executives in the state.

While members of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) led by Adebowale Adekola had gathered at the Centre for Black Culture and International Understanding in Osogbo, a group loyal to the state’s acting NLC Chairman had gathered at Freedom Park Osogbo.

Additionally, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the National Union of Electricity Employees joined members of the Osun Civil Societies Coalition in a protest march along Osogbo’s main thoroughfares.

Chairman of Osun CSOs Waheed Lawal said, “Everyone must come out to stop the move to further impoverish Nigerians,” after joining the NLC group at Freedom Park in Osogbo.

“If not for the agitations, the Federal Government would have increased electricity tariff. Nigerians must come out to join this protest.”