Protest at Health College Over Non-issuance Of Operating Licence 3 Years After Graduation

At least, 74 graduates of Rawafid International College of Health Technology, Dutse in Jigawa State, have cried out over the non-issuance of operating licence from the National Council of Colleges of Nursing and Lab Students of Nigeria.

The students, at a news briefing in Dutse, called on the Jigawa State Ministry of Health, and Medical Lab. Council of Nigeria to quickly intervene, and investigate the management of Rawafid College of Health Technology, over the non-issuance of operation licenses three years after their graduation, as well payments of N5.4 million being induction, license charges, among other miscellaneous expenses of the 74 graduates of the college.

The aggrieved students made the call through the Students Union Government (SUG) President, Comrade Idris Abdulfatai. “We have protested against our school authority’s nonchalant attitude and insensitivity to our plights for withholding our operating licenses two year’s after graduation” According to Comrade Idris Abdul Latif, the school sent them to Zaria, in Kaduna State, for induction, instead of Dutse.

Adding that on reaching Zaria, “we were not inducted nor awarded with operation license, on inquiry we were told that our fees has not been remitted to the School’s account by the Provost of our institution, the Rawafid College of Nursing and Lab Sciences Dutse.

However, when contacted, the Provost of Ruwafid College of Health Technology and Laboratory Sciences, Dutse, Dr. Mustapha Al’amin, pleaded with the graduating student’s over the lapses, saying it wasn’t deliberate, but due to a minor hitch that occurred in between the school’s management and the National Medical Council, due to communication gap, but that the whole problems have been resolved.