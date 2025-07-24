Protest Against Otuaro: Group Urges FG, Security Agencies To Uncover Sponsors

A group known as the Niger Delta Agitators Forum (Phase 1, 2, and 3) has called on the Federal Government, security agencies, and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to urgently investigate those behind the recent protest against Dr. Dennis Burutu Otuaro, allegedly carried out under the name “Niger Delta Concerned Youths for Change.”

The group insisted that the protesters were neither beneficiaries of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) under Phases 1, 2, or 3, nor were they from the Niger Delta region.

In a communiqué issued in Yenagoa on Thursday and signed by General Alhaji Letugbene (Vice Chairman, PAP Phase 3), General Emmanuel Satu (Secretary, Abuja Chapter, PAP Phase 3), and General Asawana Lucky (Leader, PAP Phase 1), the group expressed concern over the misuse of constitutional rights to spread falsehood and launch smear campaigns against law-abiding citizens.

“It is worrisome and deeply concerning when people exploit constitutional privileges to blackmail, spread falsehood, or embark on campaigns of calumny against responsible citizens like Dr. Dennis Burutu Otuaro,” the communiqué stated.

The group strongly condemned all allegations leveled against Dr. Otuaro, describing them as “unacceptable, wicked, callous, and condemnable.”

They continued:

“We call on the Federal Government and relevant agencies, especially the EFCC, to urgently investigate and reveal the true identities of those who staged the protest under the banner of ‘Niger Delta Concerned Youths for Change.’ These individuals are not part of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, nor are they from the Niger Delta.”

While acknowledging the constitutional right to peaceful protest, the ex-agitators warned that such rights should not be abused for personal or political agendas. They alleged that the protest was orchestrated by a cabal of disgruntled ex-militant leaders trying to tarnish the reputation of Dr. Otuaro.

“None of the protesters, including their spokesman, Comrade Lion Ogori, are members of our forum. Their actions threaten the fragile peace in the Niger Delta, which Dr. Otuaro and other stakeholders have worked tirelessly to maintain.”

The group praised Dr. Otuaro for his integrity, transparency, and prudent management of amnesty funds, noting that he had taken decisive steps to clean up the system and eliminate corruption.

“Dr. Otuaro’s only ‘offense’ was putting a stop to leakages and fraudulent practices in the Amnesty Office. His reforms have upset those benefitting from the old system.”

They urged Nigerians to disregard the “baseless” allegations, which they said were fueled by selfish interests and aimed at discrediting Dr. Otuaro’s achievements.

“As ex-agitators and direct beneficiaries of the programme, we attest that monthly stipends are paid promptly, and the Amnesty Programme is operating efficiently under Dr. Otuaro’s leadership. His policies have revitalized the office in alignment with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.”

The group also appealed to President Tinubu and the National Assembly not to withdraw their support for Dr. Otuaro, affirming their commitment to peace and development in the Niger Delta.