Protest Against Judiciary: PDP Calls For Prosecution Of Abia Dep Speaker, LP Leaders

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the security agencies to bring to justice the Deputy Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, Austin Nmeregini, some members/leaders of the Labour Party (LP) and agents of the state government who participated in a protest against the removal of LP Senator, Darlington Nwokeocha by the Appeal Court.

In a Press Conference held at the PDP Secretariat in Umuahia, the party said it was shocked to see how LP leaders tried to truncate the peace enjoyed in the state following the Court of Appeal ruling on the Abia Central Senatorial election which removed Nwokeocha and restored the mandate of Col. Austin Akobundu of the PDP.

The PDP stressed that the resort by LP to protests and demonstrations against the judiciary is a new low in the party’s quest for power and also a call to anarchy.

Addressing journalists, Elder Abraham Amah, Abia PDP Vice Chairman/Acting State Publicity Secretary called on the security agencies to bring to justice all the actors in what the PDP termed as a bizarre and actionable act capable of truncating Nigeria’s democracy.

The PDP stressed that it was shocked to see operatives of the Abia State government, throw caution into the wind, and protest against judicial judgement not mindful of the fact that the protest against the judiciary is an affront to the concept of separation of powers.

“The Abia PDP condemns without reservation, the irresponsible demonstration by members of the Labour Party and agents of the Abia State government led by the Deputy Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, Austin Nmeregini in Umuahia yesterday, following the Court of Appeal ruling on the Abia Central Senatorial election which removed Darlington Nwokeocha of the Labour Party and restored the mandate of Col. Austin Akobundu of the PDP.

“Despite our warnings, we are surprised that the Labour Party did not heed our advice and went ahead with the ill-advised protest which is not only unconscionable but also nonsensical and laughable given that the Court of Appeal would never bow to such hilarious arm-twisting and reverse itself because a bunch of hoodlums threatened to unleash mayhem in the State after a particular judgment did not go in its favour.

“The resort to such infantile tactic is very unintelligent and speaks to the calibre of people who populate the Labour Party and the gradual descent of Abia to the most absurd level of indecency under the watch of Alex Otti and the Labour Party,” Amah said.

The PDP said that the actions of the LP are unbecoming of an organisation that is supposed to function as a political party and a responsible corporate citizen.

According to Amah, “Without prejudice to the facts of the matter, the LP displayed and continues to display a high level of shameful ignorance by whipping up sentiments and reducing the judgment of the Appeal Court to only Section 77 of the Electoral Act.

“Even at that, it refused to realise or tactfully ignored the fact that a Court of Appeal had also ruled that Section 77 which deals with the nomination of candidates is both a pre-election and post-election matter.

“In its mindless and unconscionable resort to blackmail and underhand tactics which have become its stock-in-trade and instruments it uses to get victory through the backdoor, the LP conveniently ignored that fact that the PDP had 19 grounds of appeal, most of which it could not defend and which bother on noncompliance with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the 2022 Electoral Act as Amended.

“In the same vein, it brazenly ignored the fact that the Court of Appeal also took cognizance of the rejected votes in some polling units in the Constituency which was in the petition of the PDP.

“In its wicked and frenzied determination to cause commotion in Abia, the LP failed to provide a copy of the judgment to the Press even while making wild claims of reversal in the same breathe.”