Protection Of Depositors’ Funds Responsible For Hikes In Insurance Coverage To N5m — NDIC

The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has reaffirmed its commitment to financial stability, disclosing that its recent upward review of maximum deposit insurance coverage now protects approximately 99 per cent of depositors in the country.

The Executive Director, Operations of the NDIC, Dr. Kabir S. Katata, made this known during the Corporation’s Stakeholders Town Hall Meeting in Enugu recently.

Speaking on the theme of deepening stakeholder engagement, Katata noted that the deliberate policy to expand coverage is aimed at protecting small savers, promoting financial inclusion, and enhancing public trust in the Nigerian banking sector.

Katata explained that following the 2024 enhancement, depositors of Deposit Money Banks (DMBs), Mobile Money Operators (MMOs), and Non-Interest Banks (NIBs) are now insured up to N5 million.

Similarly, depositors of Microfinance Banks (MFBs), Primary Mortgage Banks (PMBs), and Payment Service Banks (PSBs) now enjoy coverage of up to N2 million. “This means that in the event of a bank failure, depositors are promptly paid up to the insured limit,” Katata stated.

“Depositors with account balances in excess of the insured limit are paid the initial insured sum, while the remaining balances are paid as liquidation dividends upon the realization of the bank’s assets and recovery of debts.”

Highlighting improvements in payout processes, the Executive Director pointed to the recent resolution of defunct institutions such as Heritage Bank Limited, Union Homes Plc, and Aso Savings and Loans Plc.

He revealed that the Corporation successfully utilized the Bank Verification Number (BVN) as a unique identifier to locate alternate accounts of depositors, allowing for the transfer of claims within days of bank closures.

He, however, issued a call to action for the banking public: “I urge all depositors to ensure that their BVN is properly linked to their bank accounts and identity records.

This greatly facilitates seamless and timely access to insured deposits in the event of bank failure.” The NDIC boss emphasized that while the Corporation works closely with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to ensure banks adhere to sound governance, the responsibility of financial stability is a shared one.