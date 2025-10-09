Protection: Lack Of Comprehensive Framework Undermining Investor Confidence—CPPE

A key member of the Organised Private Sector (OPS), the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE) has disclosed that there is no comprehensive framework that protects the interests of investors and employers in Nigeria, saying this imbalance undermines investor confidence and leaves those who create jobs vulnerable to disruptions — particularly from industrial actions by labour unions.

Specifically, the CPPE noted that investors, entrepreneurs, and employers are the lifeblood of every modern economy as they take risks, mobilize capital, create jobs, generate tax revenues, and drive innovation. According to the CPPE, in Nigeria, their rights and investments remain inadequately protected.

Stating this in a press re- lease in Lagos recently, the Director/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of CPPE, Dr Muda Yusuf, said the real sector was especially exposed, given its large workforce, high fixed costs, and significant sunk investments. He said that there were worries as well about the seemingly unlimited powers of regulatory institutions.

Yusuf added that a robust policy response was, there- fore, imperative — one that creates a fair, predictable, and secure investment climate; protects those who create jobs; and ensures that industrial relations are governed by law, due process, and mutual respect. While speaking on investor and employer vulnerability, the CPPE CEO said: “Investors in Nigeria operate in an environment marked by uncertainty and institutional weakness.”

According to him, “protecting investors and employers is not a privilege — it is a national economic imperative. Investors mobilize capital, create jobs, and generate the tax revenues that sustain government and society. Without them, there can be no sustained growth, no employment, and no national prosperity.

“Nigeria must, therefore, urgently institutionalize a fair, secure, and predict- able business environment that protects those who take risks to create wealth. This is not about weakening labour unions, but about balancing rights and responsibilities — to foster sustainable eco- nomic growth, social stability, and national security.”