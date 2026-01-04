Protect Your NPFL Brand, Owumi Tells Club Owners

Davidson Owumi, the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) Chief Operating Officer, on the second day of the new year, penned a sweetheart letter to the Chairmen and General Managers of the 20 participating clubs, urging them to guard the reputation of the league as a commercial asset.

In the memo titled, “Protecting and Building the NPFL Brand”, the former league top scorer assured the clubs of fairness, excellence and neutrality in leading the administrative secretariat of the league operations.

“At the Secretariat and operational level, our commitment to excellence and fairness remains firm as we go into the crucial part of the season”, he stated.

He commended the club administrators for their cooperation, which ensured a near smooth running of the first stanza, and appealed for increased and improved levels of adherence to the rules.

Owumi then charged them to be the chief marketing officers of the league by guarding against unsavoury public commentary that dents the market viability of the NPFL. “It is very important to remind all of us that we have a responsibility to protect and build the NPFL asset for the good of all stakeholders.

“As club leaders, you are the first Ambassadors of the NPFL because the league entity belongs to you. There will be no league without the 20 participating clubs, hence your prime place in the affairs of the league cannot be overemphasised”.

He said that a few recent negative remarks attributed to some club leaders can only lead to the erosion of the gains of the Otunba Gbenga Elegbeleye-led board in the last four seasons, calling on those who feel aggrieved by some on and off-field decisions to utilise established communication channels to seek redress.

“Having established the first among equals position of the clubs in the NPFL ownership structure, let us recognise the fact that no club owner or administrator should be seen or heard disparaging the League. This is equivalent to pulling down your own house while inside.