…Protect Your Integrity, Diri Urges Media Workers

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has charged media practitioners to protect their integrity, saying it is not only the cornerstone of their profession but also builds trust with the public and fortifies the foundations of a healthy democracy.

Diri also said that the press as the fourth pillar of democracy had become more critical in serving as a beacon of hope and in promoting understanding and unity.

The Bayelsa State Governor said this yesterday as host of the three-day 20th All Nigerian Editors Conference (ANEC) 2024 held at the Chief DSP Alamieyeseigha Memorial Banquet Hall in Yenagoa.

Describing the theme of the conference: ‘Economic Growth and Development Strategies in Resource-Rich Country’, as relevant and timely, the Bayelsa governor said Nigerians were at a pivotal moment in the country’s journey towards sustainable development.

He emphasized that while Nigeria brims with abundant resources, poverty and underdevelopment persist across countless communities, a situation he described as paradoxical.

He said: “In Bayelsa State, for instance, a major contributor to Nigeria’s oil and gas production, we face severe environmental challenges and economic hardship. “As editors and chief communicators in our society, you have the power to shine a light on these injustices.

Therefore, we implore you as editors and influential voices to advocate for policies that prioritise sustainable development and empower local communities.” Governor of Cross River State, Senator Bassey Otu, represented by his Commissioner for Information, Dr. Erasmus Ekpan, appreciated Senator Diri for hosting the conference. He also applauded media veterans for their various contributions to this year’s conference.

