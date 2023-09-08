Protect Igbo Image, Ebonyi Govt Charges Ohanaeze

Ebonyi State Government has urged Ohanaeze Ndigbo to rise up and protect the image of the Igbo people.

The state government expressed displeasure over a viral video portraying Ebonyi people as criminals in Anambra State.

It described the viral video as a purported attempt to tarnish the image of the state and charged the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization to rise up and protect the image of Ndigbo.

The Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Jude Okpor made the feelings of the state government known when he received the State chapter of Ohaneze NdIgbo on a courtesy visit in his office.

Okpor urged the organization to remain the leading umbrella of Unity and Progress in Igbo land.

He noted that no Igbo man can attain the level of sainthood by tarnishing the image of his or her brother, but would summarily dent the collective image of the Igbo nation.

He described Ebonyi indigenes in all parts of the world as industrious, hardworking and law-abiding people, strongly condemned the criminal activities involving Ebonyi people and maintained that the few hoodlums cannot be used to generalize Ebonyi people as criminals.

He decried the use of social media in trying suspects instead of following due process through a court of competent jurisdiction while stressing that when the viral video gets out of the shores of Igbo land, it will not only tarnish the image of Ebonyi People but the corporate image of the Igbos at large and charged the state chapter of Ohaneze to always strive to work in synergy with their members in other states to protect the corporate image of Igbo people across the globe.

The Commissioner further reassured them of the government’s readiness to partner with them to achieve the desired result.

The leader of the team and state President of the union, Doctor Peter Mbam, assured of the readiness of the union to partner with the present administration in the state to contribute their quota in the development of the state.

He pleaded with the Information Commissioner to assist in the media publicity of the activities of the union in the state.

The Ohaneze, an apex body of the Igbo socio-cultural organization in the state was warmly received by the Commissioner and other principal officers of the ministry.