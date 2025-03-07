New Telegraph

March 7, 2025
Protect Critical Infrastructure In Your Domain, Adeleke Tasks Monarchs

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has stressed the need for host communities in the state to protect critical infrastructures, such as Primary Health Centre facilities.

To this end the traditional rulers have been enjoined to ensure that critical infrastructures in their respective communities are protected from criminals.

The governor spoke yesterday while addressing Osun State Council of Traditional Rulers led by its President, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja 11.

The governor who emphasized the critical need to protect public infrastructures and uphold the rule of law within their communities, hinted that It has become necessary for all communities to rise up and protect government property in their respective communities.

He expressed concern over increasing reports of vandalism targeting at the newly renovated Primary Health Care (PHC) centers, particularly incidents involving the destruction of solar panels and water supply systems.

