Prostate Cancer Cases To Double By 2040 – Report

The number of prostate cancer cases have been projected to double over the next two decades. This is contained in a Lancet report published yesterday. According to the report, the number of deaths from prostate cancer will similarly increase by nearly 85 per cent to almost 700,000 over the two decades.

Men in low and middle-income countries will be majorly impacted by the disease according to the report. Prostate cancer is a form of cancer that begins in the gland cells of the prostate, which is found only in males. Studies have shown that black men have a higher risk compared to other men.

Based on the demographic changes, the Lancet journal stated, “Our findings suggest that the number of new cases annually will rise from 1.4 million in 2020 to 2.9 million by 2040.” The researchers associated the rise to increased life expectancy and changes in the age pyramid. With improving life expectancy in developing countries, the number of cases have also increased. The researchers also highlighted that unlike lung cancer or heart disease, public health policies don’t have an impact on prostate cancer. “This is also because there are hereditary factors that are at play which cannot be managed.”