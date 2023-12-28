Prostate Cancer: Black Men Have Greater Risk Than Other Races

…affects 1 in 7, making it 2nd most common cancer among men

Fresh facts have emerged from the Ondo State Government, showing that the late Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, died from Prostate Cancer, prompting many to ask what the medical condition is all about.

What is prostate cancer?

According to information sourced from Wikipedia, prostate cancer, which is also called prostatic carcinoma, is a cancer in a man’s prostate, a small walnut-sized gland that produces seminal fluid.

A man’s prostate produces the seminal fluid that nourishes and transports sperm. More than 100,000 cases of prostate cancer occur in Nigeria per year. The disease is treatable by a medical professional and requires medical diagnosis laboratory tests or imaging, which is always required

Symptoms

Symptoms include difficulty with urination, but sometimes, there are no symptoms at all.

What is the major cause of prostate cancer?

It’s not known exactly what causes prostate cancer, although a number of things can increase your risk of developing the condition.

These include: age – the risk rises as you get older, and most cases are diagnosed in men over 50 years of age. ethnic group – prostate cancer is more common in black men than in Asian men.

What are the 5 early warning signs of prostate cancer?

According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, if you have any of the following symptoms, be sure to see your doctor right away—

Difficulty starting urination.

Weak or interrupted flow of urine.

Urinating often, especially at night.

Trouble emptying the bladder completely.

Pain or burning during urination.

Blood in the urine or semen.

Keep in mind that these symptoms may be caused by conditions other than prostate cancer.

At what age does prostate cancer start?

It’s most common after age 50.

Race

For reasons not yet determined, Black people have a greater risk of prostate cancer than people of other races.

In Black people, prostate cancer is also more likely to be aggressive or advanced.

Prostate cancer, unfortunately, is common. It affects one in seven men, making it the second most common cancer among men worldwide.

The good news is, is that prostate cancer can be curable, especially when identified and treated early.