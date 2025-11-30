Prosperity Touch Business Summit 2025: Empowering Entrepreneurs Through Knowledge, Innovation, Faith

The Watchman Catholic Charismatic Renewal Movement, Lagos Island District, successfully hosted the 2025 edition of the Prosperity Torch Business Summit on November 23, 2025, at its Church Auditorium in Lekki, Lagos.

The summit, themed “You Are What You Know,” brought together entrepreneurs, industry experts, thought leaders, professionals, students, and young Nigerians for a day of strategic learning, networking, empowerment, and faith-based inspiration.

Attendees enjoyed a rich lineup of activities, including networking sessions, refreshments, soul-stirring sax music, and access to free business mentorship. A major highlight was the presentation of empowerment grants to select startups and small-scale entrepreneurs.

Panel Discussions, keynote presentations The summit featured panel discussions on “The Basics of Business Startups and Growth Strategies” and “Intrapreneurship: How to Add Value and Remain Relevant.” Keynote speakers included Mr. Sebastian Obeta, a Data Scientist and Analyst at the University of Cambridge, who spoke on “Front Runner Strategy: Living with AI,” and Barr. Michael Oyagha, a respected legal practitioner, author, and mentor, emphasized regulatory compliance and financial discipline.

Dr. Nnamdi Felix Unachukwu, Executive Chairman and Founder of BMI Finishing School, delivered a keynote address on “Building from Scratch: Before and After a Collapse,” highlighting the realities of entrepreneurial setbacks and the power of reinvention.

Empowerment grant awards Ten outstanding SMEs were selected to receive empowerment grants, ranging from N200,000 to N500,000, to support their business growth.

Spiritually Uplifting Conclusion The summit concluded with prophetic prayers led by Mrs. Jewel Opara, emphasizing the importance of merging spirituality with enterprise for holistic success.

The 2025 Prosperity Torch Business Summit succeeded in delivering its mission of reshaping mindsets, igniting vision, and equipping participants with actionable knowledge.

The event continues to stand out as a powerful platform for sustainable growth, innovation, and positive societal impact