Prosperity Gospel, Church’s Greatest Problem – Pastor Akerele

Ayo Akerele is a pastor and founder of the Voice of the Watchmen Ministries in Ontario, Canada and the convener of Believers Fire Conference. In this interview with ADEYEMI LAHANMI he delves into how the church is now taking its light from the world and the endorsement of controversial pastors as well as visions concerning Nigeria.

What are the greatest inhibitions in the Church today?

Talking about the inhibitions against Christendom.Of course the greatest inhibition is the false gospel and it has permeated the country and the church. In particular, that of prosperity, and that is the main problem facing the church and it is emanating from the fathers in Nigeria.

This false prosperity gospel came from America in the 80s but became popular in the 90s. Some of the fathers in Nigeria went to America and became friends with American pastors, brought them to Nigeria and imported all the styles. Then they started all the spreading of churches, preaching of results ministry above fruits of the Spirit and everything collapsed.

When money entered and captured the heart of young and big pastors, and here we are today. So the greatest problem is the prosperity gospel. Prosperity is not a problem, but it is the prosperity gospel that is the problem and it is the greatest attack, which we also call the gospel of Mammon.

Jesus said to his disciples that you cannot worship God and Mammon, but a lot of pastors in Nigeria worship Mammon and a lot of leaders and fathers in the faith are Mammon worshippers and it has been empirically proven to be true and is not an indictment.

I’ve been born again for 41 years and been in church for the same amount of time and I am not a baby and I have a lot of experience. I’ve been born again since a very young age and consciously so and I’ve been in eight different ministries in North America, Europe and Africa and I have a lot of experience by the grace of God and I know what is going on.

Can you describe in detail the vision to the church this season as revealed to you by God?

God has been saying so many things to so many people over the years so first and foremost,I am not the only one who is the voice of God, but the visions I shared in my last article have to do with the state of Nigeria as a nation.

In that vision I saw something very scary and very similar to what appeared to have happened in Somalia years ago. Mogadishu was ravaged and torn apart by war.

I saw a war-ravaged city, which is the most serious of this revelation, where houses were destroyed, blood spilled all over the place and I could not see anybody anymore and it was like a genocide where a whole city was wiped off by terrorists or by war. This speaks to the core of what is happening in Nigeria now.

The genocide issues that have taken up this space, Nigeria. It also speaks to the current terrorism and jihads which everybody now knows to be a real threat to the survival of Nigeria. So that was one of the major revelations God gave me and I don’t want to go into details. Just picture a scenario of war, of destroyed buildings, devastated roads, pools of blood like water.

Picture what happened in Liberia and that was precisely what I saw and it was very bad. Now the warning is that the church in Nigeria and the Nigerian government need to wake up. I have also had revelations of the past government in Nigeria and that God told me that the regime of Buhari was a cane and that the APC-led government is like the Midianites of Nigeria.

This is a symbol of an impoverished style and that it impoverishes the people and that no matter what they do, there will be pockets of development, results but collectively it will not end well as it is not a government built on righteousness but lies, propaganda. Those who are lying are going to stand before God and give an account. So God told me in 2016 that the APC government is a Midianite and the people will suffer.

So if the APC is not removed from power, the country can’t move forward and collectively at the end of their reign will be pain and penury. I don’t hate individuals but the APC system is not of God and they are the main revelations that I have seen.

Heresies are rife today swaying the already grounded principles and morals. How can we guard against heresies?

By going back to discipleship.Jesus said “Go and make disciples”; he didn’t say go and make members. So the prosperity gospel is the big elephant in the room and what it does is to lower the standards of biblical teachings. It reduces the gospel and the Christian faith to what people can get from God. I want a house, give me visas, etc., give me.

Christianity takes away the discipleship which includes discipline, challenges, the brokenness aspect of Christianity, the hard part of it which is the backbone that produces the character that makes a child of God to be the light of the world.

It erodes all of those things and presents Christianity as an ice cream, pleasure-based, miracle-oriented, name it and claim it thing which makes it an error and this is from the prosperity gospel and the only solution is to go back to the mandate of Jesus which is to make disciples. P

astors, fathers in the faith should repent because they misled the church. The leaders are always the problem. Forget the followers and if the pastor should stand on the altar and repent, it will lead the church to repent. The pastor will change his doctrine, style of worship and teachings.

The leader holds the ace and should go back to disciple teachings in the church and focus more on building disciples above members just to make money because membership is connected to finance as the more members you have the more money the church makes.

Controversies around men of God today. What is your view?

I have no different view than what the Bible is saying,that in the last days, men shall be lovers of themselves, money, pleasure and we are in the last days. So the devil has entered into the church. The church that should actually be the light is now getting its light from the world.

So a lot of pastors have derailed because prosperity has poisoned their minds and the Bible says the love of money is the root of all evil and it is this prosperity problem that messed up the pastors in Nigeria. How to make money, how to become big, and when you love money, you will love women, ego, pride, position, dominance, and the love of money brings sexual immorality, brings the quest for fame.

So money is a spirit and that is what has happened to the servants of God in Nigeria and the reason they are immersed in serious controversies like sexual and financial scandals because the love of money has taken over their hearts.

So the love of money is the root of all evil and the false doctrines and teaching arose as a result of the love of money because they don’t want to preach sound doctrine to their members else the church size can reduce.

You tell people not to steal or bring stolen funds to church and if you say that every time the church size will reduce because in the last days it will bring about all kinds of demonic activity.

Why are young people embracing indigenous religion and swaying away from the faith?

Young people embracing indigenous religion.The reason is that the message has changed as they have seen through the cracks, the fakeness of pastors and the church because we are not preaching the right message.

Pastors are preaching something on the altar and doing something different outside. They look at the nation, church and see a lot of pastors are in politics and alleging them to be stealing money.

A lot of pastors are in APC, PDP, LP rigging elections. A lot of pastors, believers are working for political parties to rig elections. A lot of pastors are impregnating women. But, don’t get me wrong, there are a lot of good pastors and I’m not saying everybody is doing it. Look at mainstream churches in Nigeria, they have leaders in government and most of these leaders in government keep quiet.

When the government is looting and stealing, they keep quiet. Nigeria’s former vice president, whom I love and respect, was with Buhari’s government for eight years, what did he do? He complied, confirmed. If he had resigned after two years, saying I’m done and this is a lying government, imagine what that integrity would have done for the church, but he stayed there for eight years and so the young people think these people are hypocrites.

So what Jesus stands for is righteousness and truth and what they stand for is money, fame, position. That’s why the younger people can’t stick to this again and prefer to go back to the original religion of society which is sadly not the solution because Jesus is the truth and life. We need to pray for the younger people and not to use the misdeeds of some of the leaders to pass judgment.

Your thoughts on Pastors that use the name of Jesus for fraudulent activities?

They are going to be judged by God if they don’t repent.One thing about judgment is that it doesn’t have to be physical. God does not need to win physically to win spiritually.

He does not need to win on earth to win in eternity. Whether they like it or not, they are going to die and face eternal judgment.

Death is sacrosanct and I will plead with pastors leading young people astray to repent of their sins and turn from their unrighteousness. If they don’t repent, they are going to hell and there is no grace in hell and grace is only available when you repent on earth.