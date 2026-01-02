Prosperity Cannot Come By Taxing Poverty – Obi

Former Anambra State Governor and Labour Party 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has criticised Nigeria’s current taxation approach, warning that prosperity cannot be achieved by taxing poverty and calling for a people-centred fiscal system rooted in transparency, fairness, and productivity.

Obi in a statement on Friday argued that nations that have achieved lasting economic and social transformation did so through honest leadership, national consensus, and trust between government and citizens.

“As I travel the world and meet leaders who have transformed their nations, one lesson is clear: lasting economic and social progress begins with national consensus,” Obi said.

According to him, taxation should function as a genuine social contract, where citizens clearly understand why they are taxed, how the taxes affect their incomes, and how the revenue contributes to national development.

READ ALSO:

He warned that without transparency and honesty, taxation becomes a burden rather than a tool for growth.

“Every tax policy should be clearly explained, including its impact on incomes and its expected contribution to national development,” he stated.

The former governor stressed that economic growth cannot be driven by aggressive taxation, especially in a country grappling with widespread poverty and unemployment.

He argued that governments must prioritise empowering small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), noting that thriving businesses naturally expand the tax base by creating jobs and increasing incomes.

“You cannot tax your way out of poverty, you must produce your way out of it,” Obi said.

Obi expressed deep concern over what he described as an unprecedented tax fraud saga, alleging that a tax law had been forged for the first time in Nigeria’s history.

He referenced claims by the National Assembly that the version of the tax law gazetted was not the same as what lawmakers passed, raising serious questions about legality and governance.

“Citizens are being asked to pay higher taxes under a manipulated framework, without transparency, without explanation, and without corresponding benefits,” he said.

The Labour Party leader warned against celebrating increased government revenue while citizens become poorer, describing such an approach as contrary to sound fiscal policy and good governance.

“There is no virtue in celebrating increased government revenue while the people grow poorer,” Obi stated. “Taxing poverty does not create wealth; it deepens hardship.”

Obi called for a fair, lawful, and inclusive tax system that supports production, rewards enterprise, protects the vulnerable, and restores trust between Nigerians and their government.

He said only such reforms could turn taxation into a tool for unity, growth, and shared prosperity.