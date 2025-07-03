Prospects Of World War III And What Fate It Portends For Nigeria (1)

World War III is most unlikely because of the ‘mutually-assured destruction’ such a gamble portends for the parties. The prospect is forbidden. But error or mistake being a human thing does occur. If humanity commits this fatal error of starting nuclear war, then that may be the end of humanity as it will be fatally broken, wounded or annihilated.

It is this sense of apocalypse that Albert Einstein was imagining when he opined that it is difficult to predict what weapons that will be used in World War III but that wars after it will certainly be fought with bows and arrows.

That is to say: humanity will return to the primitive stage of life. Having watched the Israel-Iran conflict and observed the destructive effects of technological advanced warfare as they unfolded, it is time to think seriously about the prospect of World War III and what should be Nigeria’s fate.

World Wars I and II were fought majorly in Europe and Asia with skeletal skirmishes in Africa, South America, North America and Australia. These wars were precipitated by the actions of Germany that felt that it was not getting its due shares and recognition in world affairs whereas Britain and France had stolen the show especially in colonisation of Africa, Asia, Australia and South America.

These petty jealousies precipitated the First World War but Germany was defeated. Brit – ain, which e m e r g e d the most prominent of the powers (Britain, France and Russia and upcoming USA), dictated the terms of the peace following the surrender of Germany. The war reparations against Germany were crushing but Germany borne it heroically. It repaired its war-damaged economy and resuscitated its industry.

The emergence of the Nazis led by Adolf Hitler restored German pride in their nationhood and made the recovery and integrity of the country first priority. Within a short time, a resurgent Germany took Europe by storm and raced into military armaments. German society was prepared for yet another adventure in military confrontation with Britain and France.

Towards the end of 1939, Germany was ready for war and despite appeasement offered it by Britain, war broke out when it invaded Poland and overran it in September. Britain and France cobbled up a rickety alliance and confronted Germany but the German War machine was unstoppable as it overran Central Europe and France.

The question confronting every Nigerian is: What is Nigeria’s fate in a global conflict answering to the description of a World War?

In the end, Germany was defeated when the USA weighed into the war when Japan, an ally of Germany, attacked USA’s Pearl Harbour in 1941. As a result, the USA entered the war and ended it with the deployment of an atomic bomb which its scientists, majority being emigrants from German territories, had helped USA to create.

Quite unlike Britain that greedily exploited the World War I to squeeze Germany economically and geo-politically, the USA, leading the western powers that eventually won the war, had at several conferences at Yalta and Potsdam for post war management of the world agreed that the United Nations Organisation be created to replace the League of Nations created by Britain and the allied powers in 1919. The Charter of the UN abolished colonialism and granted erstwhile colonies self-determination and independence.

At the municipal level, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights was declared and granted to all persons. But there was a snag as the right to religious freedom and secular and constitutional government in Islamic countries was not embodied in the Universal Declaration of Rights.

This snag has been at the heart of all the troubles plaguing mankind as the sources of conflicts in most parts of the world largely emanate from this gap in the World legal order over religious freedom.

In an essay, I did in this column some time ago, I did say that the potential source of world conflict will flow from the religious fundamentalism that seeks to dominate the world in time to come, especially in Asia, the Middle East, Africa and parts of Europe (France, Britain, Spain and Portugal) where Muslims may gain demographic ascendance in the next 50 years in these erstwhile Christiandominated polities.

Already we have seen the effects of a dominant Muslim state of Iran vowing to annihilate Israel and that fears of annihilating Israel has induced Israel, buoyed up by the USA, to destroy Iranian nuclear facilities to prevent it from acquiring nuclear capabilities.

The war between Russia and Ukraine and the recent Israeli attacks and counterattacks by Iran have shown humanity the destructive arsenal stocked up by humanity. The question confronting every Nigerian is: What is Nigeria’s fate in a global conflict answering to the description of a World War? There are broadly two world alliances born out of the outcomes of World War II in 1945.

These were the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) led by the USA and it encompasses most of the Western countries in Europe, America, Australia and parts of Asia. The other group is the Warsaw Pact countries then led by the defunct USSR which is now Russia.

The USSR disintegrated in 1991 but Russia survived out of the rubbles of the USSR to take up what remains of the Warsaw Pact. NATO as led by the USA has remained dominant in the world geo-politics and diplomacy as can be seen in the recent Israel-Iran troubles. It is clear that any country that is not clearly aligned within these two blocs or in the third one sprouting out with China at its head is doomed to suffer intimidation and defeat.

What fate awaits Nigeria in the event of World War III because as witnessed in the two previous world wars, there was no room for nonalignment for even Switzerland that was internationally acknowledged as “neutral” was embroiled in World War II. Every country eventually got involved and paid the price one way or the other.