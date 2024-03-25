Prospects For Reclaiming Edo State For APC

The heart-warming news from Edo State that emerged early on Friday, February 23, 2024 reported His Excellency Bassey Otu, Governor of Cross River State who was the Chairman of the reorganised APC Governorship Election Committee to have declared Sen. Monday Okpebholo as the APC gubernatorial candidate for the September 2024 election in the state. Polling 12,433 votes, he was reported to have defeated 11 other aspirants. The aspirants were Hon. Dennis Idahosa who polled 6,541, Mr. Agba 2,732, Mr. Amero Sunday 2,562, Clement Mr. Everest Afolabi 2,117, Mr. Gerald Charles 1,181, Dr. Blessing Agbomhere 731, Mr. Gideon O. Ikhanire 720, Sen. O. O. Osunbor 634, Mr. Lucky Imasuen 493, Col. David Imose 423 and Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu 378.

Recall that the National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC declared the Edo primary election, which was held on Saturday, February 17, 2024, as inconclusive following the emergence of three aspirants – Hon. Dennis Idahosa, Mr. Anamero Dekeri and Sen. Monday Okpebholo – all claiming to have won the primary. The February 17 primary was conducted under the supervision of His Excellency, Hope Uzodinma, Governor of Imo State, who was the initial Chairman of the Primary Election Committee. Following the controversial February 17 primary, His Excellency Uzodinma was reported to have declared Hon. Idahosa was the winner of the primary with 40,448 votes. Notably, Governor Otu was Deputy to Governor Uzodinma and the Committee Secretary was Mallam Lawal Garba.

The Chief Returning Officer for the primary was Dr. Stanley Ugboaja, who announced a different result, returning Sen. Okpebholo as the winner with 12,194 votes. The February 17 primary was marred with a series of allegations of malpractices. Everything about the February 17 APC primary election turned out to basically replayed all the old scripts of attempts to manipulate the emergence of a particular aspirant as the governorship candidate of the APC for the September 2024 Edo elections. This was almost exactly the script in 2020 that produced Pastor Osagie Ize Iyamu as the APC 2020 Edo State governorship election.

The slight difference is that this time around Com. Adams Oshiomhole is not the National Chairman of the APC. Interestingly, His Excellency Hope Uzodimma was also the Chairman of the APC 2020 Primary Election Committee. It was quite worrisome that the APC was almost set up for another electoral disaster in Edo State. Without attempting to overlook one of the critical challenge of political party development in Nigeria, which is about instituting transparently democratic process of candidate selection process within our political parties, it is a source of pride that the APC NWC under the leadership of Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje was able to quickly arrest the drift, which would have confirmed the APC as an undemocratic party.

It is quite commendable that the leadership of the APC was able to retrace its steps by first reorganising the Primary Election Committee and then allowing a level playing field to guarantee the emergence of a popular candidate based on majority votes. Unlike previous cases whereby the Primary Election Committee practically allocates votes to aspirants and declare an anointed person as the winner, it is also commendable that the reorganised APC Primary Election Committee, under the leadership of His Excellency Out, chose the path of honour by allowing fair contest to produce the winner of the primary.

The big question is whether this will be the new standard in APC. Before even assessing whether this will be the new standard, the question of whether this will guarantee electoral victory for the APC in the Edo 2024 election needs to be interrogated. What is very clear is that given the emergence of Mr. Asue Ighodalo and Mr. Olumide Akpata (SAN) as the PDP and Labour Party candidates for the same elections, it should be expected that the election will be keenly contested.

These are two well accomplished and respected persons. APC needed a popular candidate for the election to contest against these heavyweights. Is Sen. Okpebholo the popular candidate APC needs to win the Edo 2024 governorship election? First, the mere fact that he could stand out and successfully become the arrowhead against imposition of any candidate in the APC for Edo 2024 election suggests that he enjoys strong support within the APC.

Secondly, being the first person to have defeated the PDP since 1999 to emerge as the winner of Edo Central Senatorial zone is indicative of his popularity. Are these enough to guarantee victory for APC? Certainly, not. But what all these mean is that they provided the strong political foundation needed for a strong campaign structure for APC in Edo State. If anything, it can be said without fear of contradiction that Sen. Okpebholo will not be carrying the baggage or liability of any so-called Godfather. That alone is a source of political attraction in a state whose people are known to be very combative against Godfathers.