Prospective NYSC Corps Member Killed, Others Injured In Ebonyi Auto Crash

At least one prospective member of the National Youth Service Corp (NYSC), was killed in a fatal road accident that happened in Ebonyi State on Wednesday, January 22.

The dead prospective corp member was among a group of 12 prospective corps members in a 14-seater bus involved in the accident.

Sources in the area said the corps members boarded the bus in Enugu State on Wednesday and were heading to the NYSC orientation camp located in Afikpo town, Afikpo Local Government Area for their three-week oriental course.

They are believed to be prospective members of the 2024 Batch C Stream II set of corps members who resumed camp the same day.

The Enugu North Mass Transit bus was said to have rammed into a parked truck beside the road.

The female corps member, whose name could not be ascertained, was said to have died from her injuries while her colleagues and other passengers sustained various degrees of injuries.

They were rescued by residents and security agencies from the mangled bus and rushed to the David Umahi Federal University of Health Sciences (DUFUHS) where they are receiving treatment.

The source said: “Corps members had an accident while going to NYSC camp. The accident happened at Amenu community in Okposi. A female corps member died.

“The bus is a 14 seater bus with 12 of them being corps members. Others sustained injuries.”

A source at the hospital confirmed that the accident victims were brought to the hospital.

“Yes, I saw them in the evening. They were brought by Security officials. They are responding to treatment,” the source said.

Confirming the incident, the Ebonyi State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Igwe Henry, described the incident as devastating.

He, however, said he has no details of casualties as the victims were rescued before his officers got to the scene.

He said: “At the time our men from Amasiri Unit Command got the information and got to the scene, the victims had been rescued. They didn’t directly carry out the rescue, and therefore could not ascertain specifics of what happened.

“However, the crash occurred on 22nd January at bout 14.00 hours. The route was Amasiri-Okigwe, which they call Amenu village in Okposi.

“Two vehicles were involved, one was a Toyota commercial bus, grey colour, and the other was a Mercedes-Benz tipper (truck), a commercial Mercedes-Benz tipper, the regular Tipper that you see around.

“So, from preliminary findings, it may have been caused by excessive speed on the part of the commercial vehicle, that is the bus.

“But the details as to the number injured and so on have not been ascertained, because like I said, the victims were actually rescued by bystanders and then taken to David Umahi Hospital in Uburu.

“And then the items recovered at the scene, I understand, are in the custody of one Chief Amos, of Amenu village in the same Okposi.

Meanwhile, the State Coordinator of NYSC, Foluke Oladeinde, confirmed the accident.

“I am not in the right frame of mind to talk now. I am in the hospital now. Yes the accident occured but I can’t talk right now,” she said

