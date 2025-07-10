Prospect Of World War III And What Fate It Portends For Nigeria (2)

The poser in part one of this essay as to what becomes the fate of Nigeria in the event of breakout of World War III, one can only postulate that Nigeria being a neo-colonial state beholden to Britain and USA may be protected by them.

The possibility of that scenario happening depends on the dynamics the conflict might generate. Nigeria calls itself the “giant of Africa” but most countries know it is nothing near that qualitative description.

This is a country without any sense of nationhood, no commoncitizenship and therefore devoid of any sense of national focus yet it flatters itself with that bogus designation of “giant of Africa” which its youths in the military institution saw through and dismissed in their coup speech of January 15, 1966 as “big-for nothing.” Which country can Nigeria be compared? Iran as at 1879 occupied the same status as neo-colonial state.

Yes, Iran has a culture of continuous political organisation and normative legal order that has traversed centuries but as at 1960 when Nigeria became independent, it stood on the same developmental pedestal with it and other countries most of which are now nuclear powered societies, and even most of them have nuclear powered military institution.

Nigeria is still battling the questions of nationhood What keeps Nigeria is its neo-colonial diplomatic orbit between two super-powers, Britain and USA and it is these countries that dictate what Nigeria becomes both domestically and at international arena.

But Britain which retains the sphere of influence over Nigeria does not want Nigeria to grow out of its control to chart a course of independent nationhood as happened between 1966 and 1970 and to date as it prefers that Nigeria remains in its neocolonial state it designed for it and continue to wobble under its weight of contradictions that render it incoherent and turbulent, such a country can never grow and progress as witnessed by Iran between 1979 and now when she created its own nuclear powered infrastructure and military.

India, China, Pakistan, Israel, North Korea are nuclear powered societies but the largest African state cannot boast of a military equipped entirely with its own guns and ammunitions not to talk of tanks and middle-tier military resources. It is the knowledge of this poor situation that makes Nigerians despondent and dampens the enthusiasm to cherish Nigeria as a modern nation-state.

Nigerians talk eligibly about their country and fantasize about its “greatness” but not a few have actually sat down to ruminate about their country and its challenges.

The very first challenge and most fundamental is the question of nation-state and the nationhood. Nation- state is the physical symbol of a duly constituted country in the international legal order.

Nigeria is in a state of ignorance of its place in the comity of nations and suffers inertia about what to do to exit such a situation

With the flag (Green-White-Green) Nigeria sits pretty sure in the comity of nations. But outside this physical symbol, what does Nigeria mean or represent to its people? Every person and groups have varied experiences about Nigeria.

The Niger Delta bemoans the seizure of their petroleum resources to service Nigeria and despite the degradation of their environment they have little or nothing to show for their troubles.

The Igbo rue their fate in having their people massacred and a genocidal war visited on them that consumed over three million and trillions worth of property destroyed. The Yoruba points to injustices that stymies their development and the Fulani will complain that Nigerians are hostile to their agenda of settling their displaced cousins from same African country in Nigeria.

So, for over 60 years of its independence, Nigeria is still debating its question of unity. Of the 300 ethnic nationalities that were joined to form Nigeria, each has its own vision of Nigeria. These visions by the over 300 groups have not been collated, synthesized and presented as national vision worthy of pursuit and actualization.

Nigeria is distracted over several troubles that there is little or no room for creative thinking about how to make Nigeria work as a modern nation-state whose peoples have been forged as a nation of common citizenship. Of all the countries created out of colonial enterprise, Nigeria seems to be the most dysfunctional and lacking genuine development and progress.

Nigeria is in a state of ignorance of its place in the comity of nations and suffers inertia about what to do to exit such a situation. As stated earlier, those countries that share the same index of development in 1960 such as China, India, Pakistan, Singapore, Korea and North Korea have overtaken Nigeria and are currently operating in the World league or aspiring to be.

Nigeria on the other hand is still struggling to feed itself with massive food imports and its social infrastructure is stagnant to the point that its president considers it a national accomplishment to be commissioning few kilometres of urban roads in Abuja and 30 kilometres out of over 600 kilometres costal road deserves his attention and time.

If World War III comes, Nigeria will suffer something worse than conquest and decolonisation. Just imagine for once that Nigeria has been held hostage by assorted terrorists and criminals and its security system offers no respite. The problem of Nigeria consists of two major dynamics.

The first dynamic is systemic dysfunction flowing from its creation and constitutive constitutional framework. Britain created Nigeria and made it a neocolonial state operating outside known parameters of governing a modern nation-state. Leadership is the second dynamic.

Having created and constituted Nigeria, Britain handed it over to antiquated leadership which is incapable of mobilising the creative forces of society to move the country forward. From 1960 to date, the question of leadership is still a troubling issue and periodically Nigeria is plunged into crisis.

With all these troubles, Nigeria cannot overcome its existential questions to ascend to the realm of international real-politics and economics that can catapult it to a functional society like Iran that almost achieved nuclear power status without any foreign help within 46 years.