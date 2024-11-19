Prosecutors Oppose Trump’s Push To Dismiss Hush-Money Case

Share

On Tuesday, the New York prosecutors in the President-elect of the United States (US), Donald Trump’s criminal case said that they oppose dismissing his hush-money case as his sentencing looms.

The prosecutors expressed some openness to delaying the conclusion of the case until after his second term tenure.

According to the court filing by the Manhattan district attorney’s office, Trump’s forthcoming presidency is not grounds for dropping a case that has already been tried, adding that consideration must be given to potentially freezing the case until after Trump is out of office

The prosecutors further added that they plan on fighting Trump’s push for the dismissal of the criminal case, following his presidential election win over Kamala Harris.

However, they urged the Manhattan court to set a timeline for Trump’s expected motion to dismiss, which they intend to oppose.

The scheduled 26 November sentencing appears poised for adjournment.

