Prosecutor Drops Criminal Charges Against Trump

Jack Smith, the Special prosecutor who filed two criminal cases against the President-elect of the United States (US), Donald Trump has asked the judge to drop both of them.

New Telegraph gathered that a court filing on Monday by the Department of Justice cited constitutional protections for sitting presidents, ensuring Trump faces no prosecution before taking office on January 20, 2025.

“It has long been the position of the Department of Justice that the United States Constitution forbids the federal indictment and subsequent criminal prosecution of a sitting president.

“That prohibition is categorical and does not turn on the gravity of the crimes charged, the strength of the government’s proof, or the merits of the prosecution, which the government stands fully behind.” the filling reads

