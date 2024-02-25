PROs Charged To Stop Polishing Bag Eggs In Politics

Public relations practitioners in Nigeria have been charged with the need to avoid polishing bad eggs among the politicians.

The Chairman, of the Governing Council Osun State College of Technology, Esa Oke, Diran Odeyemi, gave the charge, on Saturday, at the second edition of the Osun NIPR Excellence In Public Service Award (ONEPSA), held at the open-air studio, Osun State Broadcasting Corporation, Osogbo.

Odeyemi who was one of the awardees stressed that misinforming the elector- ate brings about bad governance. Odeyemi said: “I want to say that the Nigeria Institute Of Public Relations should not polish the bad eggs in politics.

“It’s not advisable because when you dish out information of all black and white to the electorate it will bounce back to the type of governance they are going to get and this is very dangerous for the professionals and the society.