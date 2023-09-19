Proprietor tasks graduating students on diligence, perseverance

Amid ceremonial splendour, the outgoing students of Glorious Bequest College, Lagos have bade farewell to their school, teachers and classmates, having completed their six years of learning and moral upbringing.

It was at the graduation and prize-giving day, attended by the management, staff, parents and other well-wishers, which was organised to celebrate the children and mark the end of their six-year secondary school education in the school. Congratulating the graduating students for the successful completion of their secondary school education, the Founder and Proprietor of the college, Rev. Pastor Wilson Efejemue Akpughe, said the event marked an important milestone in the life of the school as they celebrated the graduation of their remarkable and promising outgoing students.

According to him, the students have worked diligently, grown both academically and personally, and now it is time for them to spread their wings and soar to new heights. “Your six-year sojourn at Glorious Bequest School has laid a strong foundation, equipped you with the essential skills and knowledge that would guide you on your journey through education and beyond,” he stated. The proprietor, however, noted that the knowledge and values impacted on them and have acquired at the school would serve as a compass as they navigate the vast opportunities and challenges that lie ahead of them as they embark in a new journey of their life. He said: “Throughout your