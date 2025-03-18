Proprietor Offers Solution To Building Healthy Career

Share

The Proprietor of Fast Track Academy, Lagos, Mr Oladapo Akinloye, has offered a necessary solution for building a career in this increasingly competitive marketplace, especially in this digital age and knowledge-driven economy.

According to him, proper attention must be paid to the 3Rs, which are Revisit, Revive, and Restore that must be allowed for when building a career.

Akinloye, who disclosed this during the Academy’s Career Health Check, said: “When it comes to building a career, you must pay attention to these 3Rs,” stressing that this is very important for growth and sustainability.

He said that as one rises to the higher levels of management and takes on higher leadership responsibilities, the value expectations that come with executive leadership roles and the attendant benefits demand deep expertise, credentials, and a capacity to stand out in an increasingly competitive marketplace.

He stated: “For those who are deliberate about growth, and have been broadly experienced in building a career, deepening their expertise and broadening a professional work experience could be very daunting and often intense, yet very rewarding and productive for the mid to long-term benefits of career-building.”

Akinloye, however, noted that the reason many professionals reach a glut pretty soon, or even begin a quick descent from the growth pedestal in their career path is not paying attention to Revisit, Revive, and Restore their career healthcare.

Speaking on Revisit, he stated that every career path has some fundamentals that are foundational to the continuity, health, and wellness of that career path, upon which sustainability and longevity can be guaranteed.

“You must never lose sight of this very important foundation. You must never build so tall and high that you forget to continue to take great care in strengthening the foundations,” he added, saying “Revisit keeps you informed, in touch, and in shape.”

Therefore, he warned that one should never neglect the fundamentals, or else he or she may one day painfully realise that the foundations of such career health have been completely eroded. “Thus, the cost and architecture to erect another one are usually very enormous,” Akinloye stated.

