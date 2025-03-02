Proprietor laments invasion of premises by EFCC officials

Share

A contractual dispute between First City Monument Bank (FCMB) and a land buyer, Mrs Olabisi Victoria Olaiya has allegedly resulted in operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) storming the Goodwill Private Schools in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State, thereby creating pandemonium that has left many children and staff in shock and distress.

In an interview with our reporter, the proprietor of the school, Mr Sunday Omoniyi Enikuomehin, accused the EFCC officials of chasing out pupils and staff out of the school, and even made attempt to whisk away the Vice Principal, Mr Olalekan Adewale but for the protest of teachers and students who insisted that they too would have to be taken along with the Vice Principal.

A video seen by our reporter of a pupil throwing up during the commotion, highlighted the fear that the incident has created among the students and staff.

“I wasn’t around when the EFCC officials came on Thursday, February 27, 2025 but I was told that two of them were armed and went into the school compound and started addressing the students that the school belonged to the EFCC,” Enikuomehin said.

The following day, he said the officials came to the school jogging in commando style, after parking their vehicle in far distance.

“They met with the Vice Principal, Mr Olalekan and requested for him to sign a letter. He said he couldn’t because he has not been instructed by the management to sign any letter.

“They threatened to arrest him, but I was told all the teachers and students said they would all have to go with them,” he said.

The Vice Principal, Mr Adewale confirmed that he was threatened with arrest because he declined to sign a letter the EFCC officers attempted to hand to him. He also said the officials pointed guns at both students and teachers, leading to panic. “They pointed guns at students,’ he said.

