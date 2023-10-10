Proprietor counsels students to be change agents, as school bids them farewell

It was amid fun and fanfare that the outgoing students of Christfield Comprehensive School, Agege, Lagos, last week, said goodbye to their school, teachers and fellow students, having completed their six years secondary school education. The event was at the school’s graduation and prize-giving day for the 2022/2023 academic session, organized by the school to bid the students farewell. While congratulating the students on their excellent performance, the Proprietor, Mr. Salah Olaniyi, gave glory and honour to God Almighty for His faithfulness, mercy and grace upon the students, teachers and school throughout the outgone year. He described the students as “an incredible group of students” especially as they all succeeded in their studies against all odds, saying the school is proud, delighted and extremely impressed by their individual and collective excellent performance in their external examinations, specifically in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and the National Examination Council (NECO) through their dint of hard work and determination. “I would like to take a moment to thank our esteemed and proud parents for their undeniable support, constructive suggestion, observation and prayer. Thank you all for entrusting your children with us,” the Proprietor said, even as he also praised the teachers and other members of staff for the exceptional work done to impact positively on the students.

“A tree, the adage says, cannot make a forest. Your dedication and commitment are essential in providing such high quality teaching and academic programmes every year,” he added. The Proprietor, therefore, urged the graduating students to most importantly reflect on their achievements, and celebrate with their families and friends who in one way or the other have supported them to successfully complete their secondary school education. “Thank them for their valued support and sacrifices which were an integral part of your success and make them even more proud as you develop your career and help to make and build a better nation,” he stressed. Meanwhile, the Proprietor further reiterated the commitment and determination of the school to provide all-round education that will make the students a change agent, problem-solver and future leaders regardless of barriers.

Against this backdrop, as a school, he stated that the focus is to support and develop the students to realise their ambition by equipping them with necessary skills, values and norms that will make them better and exceptional future leaders, which have made Christfield a different and special school among its contemporaries. As the students bade farewell to the school to further their education, the Proprietor said that he looks forward to the positive impact the skills and knowledge acquired in the school would have on their environment and more importantly on the lives of the people around them, as they would need a better, safer and more sustainable environment. He said: “As change agents, the challenges, of course, are now greater and more complex than ever, but you need to consider it your responsibility to be guardians of your environment. The society needs confident, courageous, honest, self-reliance, diligence and much more, God fearing youths. At the juncture, I feel confident and more comfortable knowing that Christfield School graduates will continue to be at the centre of exceptional solutions to the building of a better future and Nigeria.”