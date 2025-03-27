Proposes Creation Of Trade, Investment Dalogue With Nigeria

Share

The European Union (EU) is proposing the creation of a formal trade and investment dialogue framework with Nigeria to unlock further opportunities through enhanced collaboration, particularly in infrastructure, green finance, and sustainable development.

EU Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Gautier Mignot, made this proposal in Abuja when he was hosted by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun.

The high- level discussion aimed at strengthening EU-Nigeria economic ties, a statement issued by Director of information in the ministry Mohammed Manga said.

The meeting spotlighted the EU’s €1.3 billion investment portfolio in Nigeria, recent engagement by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), and the Global Gateway Investment Strategy aimed at deepening Africa- Europe economic ties.

The discussions also highlighted strategic projects such as the Trans-Saharan Gas Pipeline and the National Single Window trade system, further aligning with Nigeria’s fiscal consolidation and infrastructure modernisation agenda.

Ambassador Mignot underscored the EU’s position as Nigeria’s largest trading partner and a major source of foreign direct investment. He proposed the creation of a formal trade and investment dialogue framework to unlock further opportunities through enhanced collaboration, particularly in infrastructure, green finance, and sustainable development.

Earlier in a welcome address, Edun said the initiative reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to macroeconomic stability, investor-friendly reforms, and digital transformation.

He emphasized ongoing reforms to improve the ease of doing business, projected a GDP growth of 4.6% by 2025, and rising trade surplus as key indicators of Nigeria’s economic progress.

Both parties expressed optimism about future engagements and reaffirmed their commitment to deepening a robust, mutually beneficial economic partnership.

