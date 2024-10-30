Proposed VAT Hike: Ndume Urges FG To Spare The Poor

Share

The lawmaker representing Borno South Senatorial District, Senator Ali Ndume, has voiced his opposition against the proposed increase in Value Added Tax (VAT), arguing that the Federal Government should avoid placing additional tax burdens on poor Nigerians.

New Telegraph reports that the National Assembly is reportedly considering a bill to raise VAT from the current 7.5 per cent to 10 per cent by 2025, with further plans to increase it to 12.5 per cent between 2026 and 2029.

Appearing on Arise Television, Ndume expressed concern that the proposed tax hikes would disproportionately impact Nigeria’s struggling population.

Ndume highlighted the daily struggles of millions of Nigerians, many of whom, he noted, are barely able to make ends meet.

He advised the government to reconsider the VAT increases, warning that further tax hikes could exacerbate the financial strain on low-income households.

READ ALSO:

Ndume said, “We are almost losing the middle class in Nigeria. It is either you have it or you do not have it. Those that are in the middle are being squeezed out.

“If Nigerians can pay for those taxes, it is okay. But in the current situation, increasing taxes is not an alternative at all. I will not support any increase in taxes.

Let us get things right first. Let people start living and not surviving. Let people have extra income.

“The north has more poverty, so if you want to increase taxes again, let’s be considerate. Tax those people who can afford it. Those who can afford the taxes in Nigeria are not even paying for them.

“I’m going to start campaigning against the increase in tax for now because it doesn’t only affect the northerners, it affects the average Nigeria. I’m not saying people should not pay taxes but don’t tax people who are barely surviving.

Let the tax authority concentrate on those that are supposed to pay tax.”

Share

Please follow and like us: