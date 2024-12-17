Proposed Tax Bills: Good Collaboration To Deepen Nation’s Democracy –Tinubu

Share

President Bola Tinubu has said that the ongoing debate on the four proposed tax bills before the National Assembly is a good example of collaboration needed to deepen the nation’s democracy, and when enacted, will streamline tax administration, enhance revenue generation, and promote equitable resource allocation.

The President spoke in his goodwill message at the 75th Posthumous birthday of a former governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, as well as, the 7th Annual Roundtable of the deceased governor which was organised by the Senator Abiola Ajimobi Foundation (SAAF), in collaboration with the Institute for Peace and Strategic Studies, University of Ibadan.

The lecture, which held at the Senator Abiola Ajimobi Resource Centre of the Institute, was themed: ‘Legislative Oversight and Accountability in Nigeria:

Challenges and Prospects’, attracted political bigwigs from the state, region and country including political associates, family members, friends, party loyalists among others. Among the dignitaries were the Vice President Kashim Shettima; the National Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Umar Ganduje; Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma; Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin; a Leader at the 10th Senate, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele; Chairman/ Chief Executive Officer, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Dr. Zaccheus Adelabu; former deputy governors: Moses Alake-Adeyemo, Rauf Olaniyan; the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, who was represented by Senator Sharafadeen Alli; the Oluwo of Iwo land, Oba Abdulrashidi Akanbi and Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Ghandi Olaoye, among other dignitaries.

Speaking through the Director General, Nigeria Institute of Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR), Dr Joseph Ochoku, President Tinubu stressed that the need to forge a consensus is at the heart of his sustained engagements since the inauguration of the Renewed Hope Administration on May 29, 2023, noting that, as a democrat, he is committed to the separation of powers and the legislature’s responsibility in carrying out oversight functions.

He said: “It is timely and crucial for the country’s future,” adding that effective legislative and executive collaboration are needed to entrench efficient legislative oversight of public policies and programmes in the drive of the Renewed Hope Agenda through fiscal, economic, energy, tax, and other critical reforms.

He added that in initiating and facilitating the reforms, his government is mindful of the legislature’s position and the imperative of building consensus among all the stakeholders in a democratic setting.

Commending the virtues of the deceased, President Tinubu said late Senator Ajimobi was not just a political ally “but also a brother and friend and it is a deeply felt loss.

Admiring the courage, humility, honesty, diligence, commitment, and dedication of late Senator Ajimobi to his beloved wife, his family, and most importantly, to Nigeria, the President said the deceased’s unwavering commitment to democratic ideals over the years, has been a source of inspiration for all.

In his keynote address, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, enumerated the oversight powers of the National Assembly as enshrined in the 1999 constitution, adding that despite the best efforts, “a lot more remains to be done in respect of oversight”.

Earlier in her remarks, the SAAF President, who is also the wife of the former governor, Dr Florence Ajimobi, said the event was not only in honour of her late husband but also in further realising his wishes and desire to advance the course of good governance at all levels in the country.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"