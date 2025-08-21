Proposed Salary Increase: LP Warns RMAFC Against Fueling Tinubu’s Borrowings

The Labour Party (LP) has cautioned the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) against its proposed salary increase for public officeholders, warning that such a move would encourage further borrowings by the Federal Government.

In a statement on Thursday, LP’s interim National Publicity Secretary, Prince Tony Akeni, accused RMAFC Chairman Mohammed Shehu of misleading Nigerians by claiming that President Bola Tinubu earns only N18 million annually, while ministers receive N12 million per year. “This is false. Reports from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) show that the President already lives in affluence beyond his official salary,” the party said.

Labour Party described the proposed salary hike as “unconscionable and insensitive,” particularly at a time when millions of Nigerians are grappling with economic hardship. The party urged RMAFC to reconsider, arguing that the move would further enable the Tinubu administration’s “questionable borrowings and accumulation of foreign debt, which have mortgaged the future of Nigeria’s unborn generations.”

Instead, LP urged the commission to focus on improving the welfare of ordinary Nigerians, including increasing the minimum wage, which currently stands at N70,000 per month. The party highlighted that international observers, including the United States, have previously advocated for raising the minimum wage to protect workers.

Akeni called on Nigerians to unite against corruption, describing it as a collective responsibility that goes beyond any single political party or leader. “APC is burning down our country with unprecedented corruption in virtually every sector of our economy. In 2027, we must rise together as one people to protect our nation’s values and destiny,” he said.