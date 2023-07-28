Proposed NLC Strike: Ex-DPR Chief Warns Of Another Recession

Former Kwara State governorship aspirant, Sun- day Babalola has warned that the economy could fall into another recession if the Federal Government fails to avert the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC)’s proposed strike.

The NLC has given the government a seven-day ultimatum to reverse all perceived anti-poor policies, including the recent hike in the pump price of petrol, or face a nationwide strike from August 2. Speaking to reporters in Lagos yesterday, Babalola said the strike would further dislocate businesses and cause financial losses and a reduction in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The now-defunct Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) retired Deputy Director called on the President Bola Tinubu government to fulfil its promises to Nigerians and agreement with labour. He also appealed to the NLC not to go on strike, adding that dialogue with the government should be the best option.

Babalola also condemned the National Assembly’s allocation of N70 billion for palliatives. He also opposed the $800m World Bank facility for Nigeria, saying corruption could creep into the distribution of the money. Babalola said: “In a turbulent environment, you cannot think of a solution. What will the government give to the workers?

If you add N10, 000 or N20, 000 to them, how much effect will that have on the school fees? “How much effect will that have on food, even water they drink? We are not creating or doing the things that will actually help the people.

Even if I have ideas for business now, so many things will come to play. Where will I get the capital? “You cannot go to the bank to take a loan. Interest rates are too high for one to take the loan and there is no moratorium.

To take the loan, immediately it will start counting. And you cannot take a loan for foreign direct investment because the moment you take the loan, even repatriating the loan to pay back the credit will be difficult because of our exchange rate policies. “So a lot of policy directions should be analysed. It is not just, ‘Let us give them more money.’ if you give them more money, inflation will take it.”