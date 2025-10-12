Proposed New Ports’ll Be Unviable, Waste Of Money – Amiwero

Lucky Amiwero is an international trade expert and President of the National Council of Managing Directors of Licensed Customs Agents (NCMDLCA). In this interview with PAUL OGBUOKIRI, he says most of the seaports being promoted by state governments would be unviable.

As a maritime country, what are the short, medium, and long-term strategies you think the government can apply to boost vessel ownership by Nigerians?

The short-term strategies are all there in the NIMASA Act, and the Act is very clear. But there is a problem if you have vessel ownership and you don’t have cargo to clear. The law allows NIMASA and the local content organisation to work and cooperate, in order to bring out policies that will generate employment, and bring wealth from the cargo preference aspect of the law in NIMASA.

The NIMASA Act allows 70 per cent of technical listing, 70 per cent of oil and gas but all those things are not working. They are just laws on paper.

There is a need for them to implement those things so that the indigenous operators can work out the modalities to be able to trigger the economy so that it can generate wealth and employment. Vessels can be chartered. They can be chartered for 10, 30, 40 years and that is a bare boat.

That means they get the crew, the vessel, they take care of it, flag it, and use it a number of times, and get their money. As they do that, they can now be able to get their own vessels. But I don’t think Nigeria is working towards that. I think NIMASA is the agency that should drive that process by the provisions of their Act.

They have to enable ship expansion. The Cargo Preference Act, whereby many of the cargoes being shipped technically, out of or into the country, will be handled by indigenous operators. In Section 16 and 17, where we have maritime funds, that fund is for indigenous operators and over the years, has not been used. Those funds should be audited so that we can look at what is in the fund.

NIMASA has used that fund on its own. It is not for them. It is for the indigenous operators. If you look at Section 17, subsection 4 and 5, you will find that it is for indigenous operators and that fund has not been utilized.

The fund should be utilized. The Vessel Financing fund is still a political fund. Those are the things that make America and other nations great. In Nigeria, it is quite political because it looks like all those things are just law on paper. It is just a law which cannot be implemented.

The CVFF money is not government money; it is money for indigenous operators. Indigenous operators are supposed to access this money and use it to take care of fleet expansion, employment, revenue generation, and to put things right in the economy.

The nation cannot grow when these things are not done. NIMASA came into existence in 2007. From 2007 to date, what have they done? Nothing, yet we expect something good to come out from there. When a specific law is made for indigenous operators, in the two acts, for the Cargo Vessel Financing Fund and the Maritime Fund, it is not for the government; it is for the operators. It is not NIMASA’s money.

It is money set aside to build capacity for indigenous operators. But it’s not used. People should go to court and force the government to do it. The thing is clearly specified there. If that is not done, there’s no way the country can move. That is when we are talking about the Cabotage Act that was codified in America.

All over the country, shipping is a mafia business. We are not talking of using bigger ships; we are talking about coastal ships like oil vessels and all these small, small vessels; even coastal ships that go to Ghana where you can move from Ghana to Nigeria and vice versa are our ships.

There must be coastal lines and this is what is happening in other climes. Our system is just docile. We are just running an economy that is collecting and is not disbursing. We don’t disburse for people to really move. And if you disburse, you have to tie it to the way Americans have done theirs. That is the truth.

There is a plan to have a fourth port in Lagos and there are ports being promoted by some states, like the Bakassi port in Cross River, Ibaka port in Akwa Ibom, Agge port in Bayelsa. There is another one in Edo State. Do you think we have enough cargo for these ports?

They are political ports. They are not ports. Ports are not designed that way because we have what is called a destination of cargo. When designing a port, feasibility study must be done to know what cargo that port can derive. In Nigeria, 70 per cent of cargo is concentrated in Lagos.

The reason is because most of the manufacturing companies are in Lagos and the market is in Lagos. Many other things are in Lagos. Most of those states don’t have any companies. They don’t have a destination of cargo.

We are not building a port for the sake of it or because there’s a river or because Lagos is flourishing, no, it must be considered. They should not just copy Lagos because Lagos has what they call the advantage of destination of cargo. That cargo is going to Lagos because of the peculiar nature of Lagos.

Lagos is dotted around industries. It’s a market that controls almost 70 per cent of throughput. The throughput that comes into the country comes into Lagos. You will still find out that many people are still coming to Lagos and ship to the east and north because Lagos is the center. Abuja has nothing and there’s no industry there.

What attracts a port? It is not the government that attracts the port. It’s the importer that ships his goods to the port. How many companies are in Ibaka or Bakassi or Edo and Bayelsa?

Are you saying that if they construct these ports, they will end up being a waste?

It’s a waste. An assessment should be done first. What is that port created for? How many ports are in Ghana? Look at Ghana throughput and Nigeria throughput. It’s not about the ports you have. It’s a waste if that port is just built. It will become like Sapele port, Warri port and Burutu port because all those ports cannot attract cargo.

There are no companies there. There are no importers there. It is not the port that attracts the cargo, it is the importers who send their cargo to Tincan, Apapa, Port Harcourt, and to other areas.

Those goods are not diverted. There are people who don’t understand the running of ports, they should go and look at American ports, Ghana ports and other ports. They should drop the idea. They don’t have cargoes to actually service those ports. Those ports are political ports.

They don’t have cargoes to service. Lagos is a port city. But because it is not properly harnessed, structured and well-coordinated, there is a fault. It is a kind of hindrance considering the access to the port. All these things are done by concessions that were not properly done and were misplaced.

So, what options are you suggesting for the state government for them in place of building capital-intensive ports that will end up not adding value and becoming a waste of money, how best do you think we can harness their maritime potentials for economic growth?

You see the coastal states have a beautiful coastline, and that coastline can be harnessed for fisheries, or other things that are better. It’s not all for cargo and their port can still be used for barges to bring cargo to approved jetties in their environment. But we can’t achieve anything by building massive ports.

If you go to Sapele now it’s a naval base, if you go to Warri, it’s just an idle port. Burutu, Calabar ports are all political ports. When people get into politics, they try to build ports wherever they like and that is what is happening. If you look at the Inland ports, when they were creating it, I told them that it cannot work. Most people have wasted their money and they are still there.

You cannot create those things without rails, and when you cannot manage the rail that means when you are asking them to bring it to Funtua port, you are using custom law to bring it to the port. Look at all the old ICDs; they are a waste. It’s not just to give the picture, the question is how can that place be triggered and activated for maritime activities.

I was the chairman of the committee including the Shippers Council that went to ICD in Kano and Kaduna and we made some recommendations. That is what really happened so you don’t just call them dry ports because there’s no dry port facility in Nigeria since there’s no legislation for that

Lastly, what are the quick wins? The best strategies that you think the government can adopt to use the maritime industry to better the Nigerian economy in 2025?

Well, the problem is to reactivate and investigate all the funds. The vessel financing fund and the maritime fund should be reactivated and allocated to Nigerians because it’s not government money. It is for indigenous owners and that is why that deal was created.

You cannot be running a system that is not progressive; there is no provision that says a minister must disburse. That fund was allocated to trigger and build a functional and indigenous operation within the maritime sector. We were part of the team that actually triggered that law.

Look at 2003 till now, the cabotage vessel financing fund and maritime fund has not been disbursed but you cannot do such a thing in a foreign country. For 21 years they’ve been collecting the money because the money is there, what they do is to organise seminars about the funds.

The former DG of NIMASA Bashir Jamoh said they would disburse it before he leaves office but it was never actualised before he left NIMASA. Where was the fund within that time? These are the things we are talking about. We cannot have a nation where we don’t institute, comply with the law.

We also don’t trigger the law to bring about changes in the maritime sector. Look at the concession, it was not designed properly. What are the functions of the Nigerian Ports Authority and Terminal Operators? They are not defined in the Port Act so we are running a confused system.

There is nowhere in the world where the Port Act is not well defined but in Nigeria, the Nigerian Shippers Council and NPA are not on the same page and nothing can be achieved that way.

Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire are reducing their cost of doing business but in Nigeria we are being politicised and by the end of the day there are no jobs for our children.

Our freight components are moving out of the country. Freight component generates employment but right now it is being moved to places like Togo, Ghana, and Cote d’Ivoire.

When you take a look at Nigeria you will see it’s becoming empty. So, we must rethink and think out of the box to change the situation of the country.