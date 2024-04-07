Proposed Monthly Rent: Forcing controversial pill down Landlords’ throats

Living in a single room apartment with his three kids and wife in a rooming house, otherwise known as face-me-I-face-you in local parlance, is one frustration Bayo Jaiyesinmi lives with on a daily basis. But with his N60,000 monthly salary as a secondary school teacher in a private school in the Ikosi, Ketu area of Lagos, he could not do better. For Jaiyesinmi, reports that a Delta State senator, Ned Nwoko, initiated a bill titled, “One-Month Rent Limitation and Landlord Registry Act,” which, if passed into law, is expected to make it easy for tenants to pay their rent monthly, instead of one year rent payment and announcement by the Lagos State government of its plan to begin a monthly rental scheme, owing to concerns over rocketing rent costs, do not excite him. And just like the prices of goods and services, his monthly rent, he said, has shot up from N9,000 to N11,000 but his salary has remained the same for five years.

“There’s nothing to celebrate in the pronouncement by the Lagos State government and the senator. It won’t reduce the rent I pay. Whether I calculate it monthly or yearly, nothing has changed. We are both in this country and I believe you know how everything is now very expensive. What can I do with N60,000 in a month with my wife and three kids? Now, the landlord told me last week that he had raised my rent from N9,000 to N11,000. What that means is that I’m paying more despite earning the same salary for five years. They have not done anything significant if inflation still eats up the little we earn,” he lamented. Meanwhile, in February, Nigeria’s annual inflation rate rose to 31.70 per cent from 29.90 per cent in January, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) revealed. According to recent data compiled by Picodi, an international e-commerce organization, the average Nigerian household earmarks almost 59 per cent of its income to food expenses. This figure, the report revealed, is the highest percentage globally. Also, housing, according to the United Nations Human Rights Office of the High Commissioner, is not adequate if its cost threatens or compromises the occupants’ enjoyment of other human rights. Adequate housing, it said, must provide more than four walls and a roof as a number of conditions must be met before particular forms of shelter can be considered to constitute “adequate housing.”

With an abysmally low salary scale of Nigerians, according to Nwoko, it is uncharitable for landlords to demand rent payments of one year, noting that Nigerians would be compelled to engage in untoward practices to pay rent. “The salary scale of Nigerians is abysmal. It’s not comparative with so many other societies. So, where do you expect them to get rent money to pay for two years? Why do you have to put Nigerians through that hell? It doesn’t happen anywhere else in the world. “In the UK or America, it’s just one month in advance. If you insist that people should pay rent the way we’re carrying on now, what it means is that people have to lie to get that money; people have to steal to get that money; people have to do all manner of bad things to get that money. You’ve turned Nigerians into beggars.”

Not the first

Before Senator Ned Nwoko initiated the bill on one month rent limitation, Senator Smart Adeyemi had in January 2022 sponsored a bill seeking to compel landlords in the Federal Capital Territory to receive monthly rent. According to Adeyemi, if passed into law, the bill would make it easy for low income earners living in the nation’s capital to pay rent. Also, in 2011, the then governor of Lagos State, Babatunde Fashola , signed the Tenancy Bill into law. The law provided that it was illegal for a landlord or his agent to demand rent in excess of one year from a new or prospective tenant. However, in a bid to transform the way rent is collected in Lagos, the Lagos State government recently revealed that it would enforce monthly rental payments, which it said would be implemented by the end of 2024 or early next year.

Tenants speak

In separate interviews with Sunday Telegraph, some Lagos residents bared their minds on the planned implementation of monthly rent payment and the proposed bill by Senator Nwoko. Kuyoro Sope, a Gbagada resident, said: “I think it should not be compulsory for tenants. Tenants that are okay with yearly advance rent should continue without any law against them. Landlords’ madness is getting out of hand in Lagos. “Some landlords have intention of selling their property, or have sold them already but will dubiously collect house rent from tenants and might also increase the rent. That is 419. I prefer yearly payment.” Commenting, another Lagos resident, who lives in the Fola Agoro area of the state, Ayowolemi Moses, said: “It will be a good one if implemented but can it be monitored? Another one is that if the government builds low-cost housing estates to compete with these house owners and make tenants do monthly payments, it will work. “The monthly rent would go a long way but must be structured because Lagos landlords can be mad and decide to increase rent at any point.” Also, the Chief Executive Officer of Space Media Network, Kenny Oliomegbe, who rented two offices in Ikeja, said: “I prefer the annual payment of rent. Let me give you an instance. As a businessman, I have this mindset when it comes to entrepreneurship. Let me assume I’m buying 12 things. The 12 things represent 12 months. The person can consider that because you’re paying for 12 months, let me give you a discount. Let me give another instance. Somebody is paying N1.2 million per annum, which, when you want to divide that in terms of 12 calendar months, you have N100,000 a month. “If the landlord is someone that doesn’t know how to save and spends the money carelessly, by the second month, he might want to increase the rent to N150,000. Now, this is proven. In those foreign countries, ask them how much they pay per month? It’s high. So, except the government will regulate the amount payable for rent, like, this is what you pay for a 3-bedroom flat, this is the amount you are paying for a 2-bedroom flat, I don’t know how that’s going to work but if they can implement it, it’s good.”

Tenants nonchalant, govt unserious-Landlords

For Omolade Idris, who is a landlord in the Bwari area of Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, while making laws to ensure citizens pay rent on a monthly basis is a lofty move, it is not practicable in Nigeria, owing to the economic woes that have continued to plague the country. With economic challenges ranging from inflation to unemployment, he said, citizens, especially, those who earn below the minimum wage, would possibly still default in their payment because of some of the aforementioned issues. He added:”National Housing Fund (NHF) was established by Act 3 of 1992, with the main objective of providing housing finance for Nigerians. Registered members are expected to pay 2.5 per cent of their monthly salary as NHF to the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN). It is worthy of note to clarify that National Housing Fund is not only for people in the public sector but self employed people can also register for NHF. The monthly deductions just like pension have their relevance. Contributors have the opportunity to access housing loans from the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria to build their houses or buy houses. “Participants can also rent housing units from other beneficiaries at a reduced cost. For beneficiaries, who have gotten their houses through loans, they can, in the event of maintenance and renovation, engage the FMBN to ease the hassle. “So many civil servants are currently enjoying their fair share of partnering with NHF, with the Police, Military, Road Safety, NEMSA, NCC and a host of others being chief beneficiaries. There are several flats, houses, land and commercial properties facilitated by Nigerian Police Housing Scheme in Dakwa, Kuduru, Mbora District and indeed several places in Abuja. Two bedrooms is N350,000; one bedroom is N250, 000 and self contain goes for N150,000 in Dakwa.” According to him, while what he called palliative measures are good, they cannot be the same as creating lasting solutions. “Instead of our lawmakers to channel their energy to what can be described as palliative measures, they should embrace measures that will foster lasting solutions,” he said.

He, however, decried the lackadaisical attitude of some tenants to paying their rent. “If you make rent monthly and I am not paid my monthly salary or wages during the month(s) under review, then nothing has really changed. Not to talk of the scenario of not having a job for a period of time. Bi-annual or Annual rent payment still remains the best avenue for proper planning by citizens. “While it is true that the government can do better, citizens should get the proper orientation on the need to adequately plan their finances in such a way that they won’t default in their payment to their landlords. Paying rent is synonymous to a couple that has nine(9) months to plan for their new born baby/babies. Citizens should first show they are responsible before demanding the same from the government. Some people, sometimes have their capital for rent payment before expiration of their rent but because of their non-challant attitude, they decide not to pay. Instead, they wait till when it is a month to or after the expiration of their rent to start planning on how to pay for their rent. What an abnormality?” Another landlord in the Ibafo area of Ogun State, Gbenga Adetola, said the proposed bill for monthly rent payment was not in the interest of the people. “The National Assembly does not care about the masses. Even the Ned Nwoko that is rooting for monthly rent payment, how many estates has he built with all his wealth? How many cement companies does he have? People go through a lot of stress to build their houses. If they really care about the masses, their focus would be putting policies in place that would liberate the large number of poor Nigerians from poverty, considering the present state of the country. I have a twobedroom flat. If the roof gets damaged suddenly and you have to prevent rain from getting in, a carpenter will have to be engaged, slates will be bought, the estimate I got at the time I did something similar was N250,000. I can’t get that from monthly rent payment. Paying annually gives room for proper planning.”

How landlords can make financial gains outside traditional rent – Real Estate Developer

Commenting, a real estate developer, Seyi Amjo, said the move by the Lagos State government to begin its monthly rental scheme was a welcome development, stating that measures could be worked out to ensure tenants don’t default. “For me, I think it is a welcome idea. There was a time in Lagos that it was even a 2-year upfront if you were going to get a house. Babatunde Fashola’s administration insisted they made it one year, which has taken a lot of burden off people. Those days, you would see a 35-yearold man still living in his brother’s house because he couldn’t pull off two-year rent to get a house. “Given the current economic challenges in the country, I think the sensible thing to do is to allow people to pay rent monthly. Now, you want to look at: Would it be consistent? If we can put measures in place to ensure that people are going to be faithful, maybe they can have a direct debit system with their bankers such that on a particular day, the debit is done to the landlord and I’m not at the mercy of the tenant. I’m close to many older people and they like it when money comes in monthly. Because when some people get that lump sum at one time in a year, sometimes, it goes into other things and they still need that recurrent inflow of finance. I believe it’s a welcome idea.” Speaking on how property owners can creatively make profit in good time without placing much burden on tenants, she said: “As an investor, you want to be sure that your money will come in. We can’t take that away. If I have a house now and I want to put it up for rent, I want to be sure that the person I’m bringing in can pay. What’s your cash flow like? I want to be sure to have an idea of how money comes in for you and I can be sure that you can pay on a monthly basis without stories and we can have an arrangement with your bank, where there is direct debit on a particular date. I don’t want to make life difficult for anyone. I also don’t want to be at the mercy of tenants. If I was responsible enough to buy land and build a house, I want to get my money in good time. “As a landlord, there are also cool ways of getting money. You can have houses that you put up and have a short let arrangement where people can come in and stay. People can really make a lot of money from their real estate investment than the traditional rent. Even in real estate now, we don’t have everything just for rent. If you have four flats, you can put up two for sale and put the remaining two for rent. So, there are smart ways of ensuring that you get your money back so that you don’t put much burden on people.” She added: “On the average, for people to get what they put into building a house, it takes a minimum of 10 years. In fact, in some other parts of the country, it is even worse because rent is not high in some parts of the country. You can still get a 3-bedroom flat for N350,000 or even less and you know cement is the same price everywhere. You just have to find a smart way of getting your money back. You can’t put it all on the tenant. I think we should be creative in our real estate investment rather than just put the entire burden on tenants.”

‘Law can’t command impossibility’

The resolve of the state government to enact a law that will make monthly rent payable, according to Lagos lawyer, Abejoye Ajose, amounts to an attempt to regulate the private lives of Nigerians. He said efforts should be stepped up to tackle the causes of rising rent instead of the effects. “Despite that law, there is nothing stopping you from paying your landlord on a monthly basis. Unless the landlord is fund-starved, aged and needs money to treat himself badly, no landlord in Lagos or any major city in Nigeria will collect monthly rent from you. In fact, that will escalate corruption. “Recently, the NLC said the minimum wage should be N1million. Do you think that was out of place? If you say people should pay monthly, how much is the minimum wage? It’s N30,000. Come to think of it, the price of cement three months ago was N3,400, now it’s N12,000 within three months. They did not have the time to address that. Now, they are trying to regulate the private lives of people.” Ajose added that paying monthly rent would flood the courts with mundane matters, noting that the law cannot be discussed in isolation. “Take it from me, with every sense of modesty and seriousness, the government is unserious. I do know the law doesn’t command an impossibility. You can’t tell a man to carry pregnancy when he does not have the biological facility to do so. “In Lagos today, with the current tenancy law in Lagos, you must not pay beyond a year. How many tenants and landlords abide by that? People will tell you it’s better to pay two years before the landlord will increase the rent. I don’t think there is any common sense in their common law. It will occasion a flood of court cases and the court will also be congested with mundane matters. You can’t discuss law in isolation. You have to discuss law with the sociological factors and the economic factors. It’s practical.”

What govt. should do

According to a senior Economics Lecturer at the University of Lagos, Dr. Babatope Ogunniyi, Nigeria currently has a huge housing deficit, which would make the enforcement of monthly rent payment difficult. Ogunniyi told Sunday Telegraph that it was easy for a landlord to call the bluff of a prospective tenant, who is unwilling to pay annual rent because he is certain people in dire need of where to live would surface. He further stated that the government would need to build more houses, rent them out at affordable rates and make Nigerians pay monthly rent to show its seriousness.