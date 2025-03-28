Proposed Mega Rally: Turnah Dismisses Diri’s Security Concerns

Share

South-South political figure and chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Bayelsa State, George Turnah, has dismissed the security concerns raised by Governor Douye Diri over a proposed mega rally in support of President Bola Tinubu and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

A support group known as The New Associates had planned to organize a mega rally in Yenagoa to drum up support for Wike and President Tinubu ahead of the 2027 elections.

Governor Diri, during a recent meeting with Bayelsa elders, raised concerns over the rally, alleging that it was part of a larger plan to instigate chaos in the State.

However, Turnah defended his association with Wike, asserting that freedom of association and peaceful assembly are constitutional rights in Nigeria.

In a statement issued on Friday by his media assistant, Kelvin Loveday, Turnah expressed disappointment over the Governor’s remarks, saying that there was no intention to destabilize Bayelsa State.

He assured the Ijaw nation of his respect, loyalty, and commitment as an Ijaw man, stressing that his political group was only interested in mobilizing support for President Tinubu’s administration in the South-South, with no ulterior motives.

According to him, The New Associates will be officially launched in Bayelsa on April 12, 2025, and arrangements are in top gear to ensure a hitch-free event, including formal notifications to relevant security agencies as required by law.

Turnah frowned at the undue politicization of the proposed rally, emphasizing that ethnicity should have no place in politics.

On his election as PDP Zonal Secretary, he questioned why his position was being criticized, arguing that he was fully qualified for the role as a son of Bayelsa and the Ijaw nation.

He also reminded Governor Diri that the same Ogbia leaders and elders who have now been asked to call him to order were the ones who, in 2019, urged him not to support Diri’s gubernatorial ambition, a request he had respectfully ignored.

Turnah reiterated that he remains a committed PDP member and a serving Zonal Secretary of the party in the South-South, questioning which other office the governor was referring to if he truly doubted his PDP membership.

Expressing surprise at Diri’s displeasure over his association with Wike, he emphasized his constitutional right to freedom of association.

“I commend Governor Diri on his many achievements and pledge my continued support for the prosperity administration led by the governor.

“I therefore call on the teeming youths, women, political class across party lines, and all lovers of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to come out en masse and show their appreciation to the President and the FCT Minister for their special love for Bayelsa State and the Ijaw nation, as demonstrated through the facilitation and appointment of notable Bayelsans into positions of trust in the Renewed Hope administration,” the statement read.

