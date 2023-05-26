Proposed Abuja Regional Maritime Bank Suffers Setback

After endorsement by member states, the Regional Maritime Development Bank (RMDB) project proposed to take off in Abuja has been stalled. Findings by New Telegraph revealed that the bank, conceived to contribute over $100 billion yearly to the maritime sector, has failed to take off after 18 years. The bank was proposed to ensure funding of port infrastructure, acquisition of ocean going and crude oil affreightment vessels, aquaculture, human capacity development and deepening of the maritime value chain in the region. It was also gathered that not much had been done despite recent promise by the Minister of Transportation, Mu’azu Sambo, that the “bank would be floated within the next 90 days” in August 2022.

Findings, however, revealed that lack of financial commitment by member states was partly responsible for the immediate take off. Giving the assurance last year, he said that the ministry would secure a facility for the take off of the bank. Although, last week, the Federal Government donated office to the Maritime Organisation of West and Central Africa (MOWAC) for the smooth take-off of the bank, it was, however, revealed that as at 2022, only eight members of the 25 members had signed the memorandum for the actualisation of the bank. Sambo had told the Secretary General, Maritime Organisation of West and Central Africa, MOWCA, Dr. Paul Adalikwu, who was in his office in 2022 of the need for immediate take off of the bank to be headquartered in Abuja. He said: “When I resumed here, I realised immediately that the Regional Maritime Bank is one of the lowest hanging fruits that we can achieve within a very short time. In fact 90 days are too long.”

The minister explained that efforts made to acquire accommodation through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) were yet to yield expected outcome, promising to seek the help of the Attorney General of the Federation to see if one of the forfeited properties could be allocated to the bank. It would be recalled that the idea to establish the regional bank was unveiled at the Bureau of Transport Ministers’ meeting in Angola in 2005, when Nigeria was tipped to host the headquarters. The approval for Nigeria to host the banks’ headquarters was further ratified at the 13th General Assembly of MOWCA in Dakar, Senegal in July 2008 after which the late President Umaru Yar’Adua approved it in February 2009.

Also, the approvals were further sealed at the 14th General Assembly of MOWCA on August 2011 in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo. However, the Federal Government did not implement this recommendation, apparently because it was not willing to commit itself financially, as no definite arrangement was made for the salaries of the secretariat staff.