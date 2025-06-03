Propose Alternative To Tinubu’s Reforms, Presidency Challenges Opposition

Share

The Presidency has challenged opposition figures criticizing President Bola Tinubu’s reform agenda to put forward alternative strategies instead of engaging in unproductive criticism.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communication, Sunday Dare, issued the challenge on Tuesday while responding to a recent statement by a faction of the Afenifere group.

Dare described the group as a mouthpiece of the opposition, noting its open support for a rival candidate in the 2023 presidential election.

He said the faction’s claims that the President’s policies—such as fuel subsidy removal and foreign exchange unification—have impoverished Nigerians ignore the broader macroeconomic benefits.

He said, “The removal of the fuel subsidy, announced on May 29, 2023, saved the government over $10 billion in 2023 alone, reducing fiscal strain and redirecting funds to other sectors. Unifying the foreign exchange market and floating the naira aimed to address distortions in the currency market, boosting foreign reserves to $38.1 billion by 2024 and resulting in a trade surplus of N18.86 trillion.”

Dare also listed key economic gains including over $50 billion in new foreign direct investment commitments, net foreign exchange reserves rising from $3.99 billion in 2023 to $23.11 billion in 2024, over $8 billion unlocked in oil and gas investments, and $800 million in processing investments in the solid minerals sector.

He added that inflation was down to 23.17% as of April 2025.

“It is now pertinent to inquire from opposition leaders about alternative strategies they would propose in contrast to this administration’s extensive list of significant achievements currently benefiting Nigerians in real-time,” he said.

Dare noted that the Tinubu administration is implementing recommendations of the Oronsaye Report to reduce the cost of governance, further demonstrating the President’s commitment to fiscal discipline.

On allegations of prebendalism and corruption, Dare acknowledged concerns raised over the management of palliatives but said President Tinubu has taken decisive action.

He cited the suspension of the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Betta Edu, in January 2024 over alleged fund diversion, and noted the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) secured a record-breaking 4,111 convictions in 2024, recovering over N364 billion and millions in foreign currencies.

Responding to accusations that the government is pursuing a one-party state, Dare dismissed the claims as baseless.

“Afenifere’s accusation that the Tinubu administration is pursuing a ‘one-party state totalitarianism’ and undermining democratic institutions is unsupported and lacks merit. The claim of neutralising the legislature and judiciary is also a false alarm,” he said, pointing to Supreme Court rulings upholding opposition victories in states like Kano, Plateau, and Abia as proof of judicial independence.

He also rejected claims that the federal government was sponsoring internal crises in opposition parties, stating that such accusations lacked evidence and should be disregarded.

While admitting that citizens are facing difficulties due to the reforms, Dare urged political leaders and stakeholders to support the administration’s efforts.

“Afenifere’s statement saw the cup as half empty. On the contrary, it’s half full. Under President Tinubu’s administration, some of Nigeria’s hydra-headed problems are being tackled headlong,” he said.

He concluded by calling on responsible citizens and opposition leaders to collaborate with the administration in delivering good governance and countering misinformation.

