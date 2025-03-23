Prophets Speak On Miracles Of Apostle Paul Gospel Outreach

Share

Two Nigerian Prophets have testified to the miracles of the Convener of Apostle Paul Gospel Outreach, Apostle Paul Adenuga at Crusades in different parts of the country.

Speaking to newsmen, A Prophet at Christ Apostolic Church Bethel Miracle Centre in Esa-Oke, Osun State, Aregbesola Gbenga revealed that his ministration at a crusade in Osogbo sometimes in 2010 elicited salvation requests from all kinds of people present at the event.

Aregbesola explained that Cultists, those making love with animals and several people who came gave their lives to Christ at the Crusade ground this day.

He described Apostle Paul as the preacher of raw gospel and sharp word of knowledge.

“My first encounter with him was at a revival in 2010 in Osogbo at a big crusade at CAC Araromi. At the crusade, so many people gave their lives to Christ. Occultic people came to Christ willingly. Some people who had slept with animals came out for salvation.

“Apostle Paul preaches the raw gospel and very sharp word of knowledge.” He said.

Another Prophet at Arm of Saviours Gospel Church in Kwara State, Prophet Sam Oyewole said Apostle Paul is the only man of God he knows that does not arrange miracles, adding that his revelations on women who were using their menstruation to cook food for their husbands still linger in his mind.

Oyewole, who described him as a true Man of God, expressed shock at the confessions and confirmation from these women present at the Crusade in Ogbomoso.

Prophet Sam also described him as a strong believer of truth and Christ in everything, saying he is the only man he knows who lives his teachings.

“He is the only man that I know who does not arrange miracles. By the grace of God, he organised one revival in Ogbomoso and God revealed that some women were using their menstruation to cook food for their husbands.

“We all believed this cannot be possible. To our amazement, those women came out confessing what the Apostle said.”

“He is a man of God. He stands for the truth and Christ in everything. He is the only man that I know who lives what he is teaching. He is ready to die for Christ.

He is not afraid of the devil. When it comes to gospel, he is always ready to stand for Christ.” He said.

