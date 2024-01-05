Prophetess Reveals How He Told Yul Edochie About His Son’s Death

A Nigerian prophetess identified as Francisca Emmanuel has revealed how she told Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie that a woman was planning to kill her son.

It would be recalled that Yul’s son, Kambilichukwu Edochie passed away at the age of 16 while playing a football match at his school in March 2023.

Speaking on the unfortunate incident, the pastor disclosed that on February 5 2023, she called Edochie and told him about her vision.

According to the prophetess, she told the actor the vision so he would make a wise decision, but Yul refused to take any action.

She further refused to speak about the incident because she had no interest in chasing clout. The prophetess stated that she had decided to open up about the prophecy because of another vision she had recently seen.