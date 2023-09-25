Prophet Vows To Wake Mohbad From Death, Demands Body (Video)

Barely two weeks after the death of Afrobeats rapper, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, a Nigerian prophet identified as Oba Ewulomi has vowed to wake the late singer who passed away on Tuesday, September 12.

This is coming barely 5 days after the 27-year-old singer’s body was exhumed by the Lagos State Police Command for an autopsy to be conducted on the body and thereafter deposited at the morgue.

However, Prophet Ewulomi has sworn to wake Mohbad’s lifeless body if given access to his body.

This has garnered reactions from netizens who opined that the prophet is clout chasing while others ask for the body to be given to the prophet.

READ ALSO:

He said, “Mohbad can still live again whether you are a believer or not. Let me see his body; give me access to his body. With the power of God, I can wake him,”

He added that the late singer’s death was a homicide done by an insider as he mentioned Mohbad’s father as a suspect.

He also made mention of other suspects which include the late singer’s friend, the nurse, and a third party at the hospital where he was taken.

Watch the video below