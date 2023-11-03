Prophet Okwuwe Sends Strong Messages To Peter Obi

The Minister in charge of the Revival and Restoration Global Mission, Pastor Kingsley Okwukwe has prophesied that Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, will eventually rise to prominence.

Recall that Okwukwe had recently expressed serious worry following the Supreme Court’s decision that reject Obi’s appeal contesting President Bola Tinubu’s election on grounds that it was unfair.

The Supreme Court in Nigeria, according to the clergyman did not administer justice, noting that man’s ways are not always ways.

He, however, urged the former Governor of Anambra State to backers to shift from a depressing to a confident mindset.

READ ALSO:

Pastor Okwukwe audaciously predicted that Peter Obi would play a crucial part when “the right elephant” experiences a turning point in which its legs fold.

This “prophecy” was said by Okwukwe, who publicly backed Peter Obi’s bid for president in the 2023 election, in a recent interview on Rap TV.

Using allegorical language, Pastor Okwukwe elucidated, “I previously mentioned that the giant elephant on the left represents BAT (Tinubu), while the one on the right signifies Atiku (the Peoples Democratic Party’s, PDP, presidential candidate).”

He emphasized the distinction between man’s ways and God’s divine plan, underlining that, regardless of human actions, God’s sovereign purpose will prevail. “You are about to witness the divine hand at work in this nation. It is part of His design, and miracles will unfold. I firmly believe in the God of miracles.” Furthermore, he proclaimed, “A king (Obi) will ascend to the right elephant’s leg (Atiku). However, before the king takes his place, the right elephant’s leg will undergo a momentous fold, and once the king takes his position, it shall remain permanently folded.” He prophesied that in the coming year, a “New Nigeria” will be born.