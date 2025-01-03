Share

The founder of Dynamite Global Ministry, Samuel Ochie Ojie, has issued a stern warning to Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Ayodeji Balogun, better known as Wizkid, citing untimely death.

The prophet gave this warning days after Wizkid’s epic performance at the 2025 Lagos New Year’s Crossover concert.

In an Instagram post sighted by New Telegraph, the clergyman revealed an organized demonic attack on Wizkid’s family, warning of potential death.

He urged Wizkid to contact him via phone call within nine days, revealing that the attack would originate from an unexpected source.

The post reads,” DIVINE WARNING AND PROPHECY TO WIZKID!!”.

“To AYODEJI IBRAHIM BALOGUN aka. WIZKID! There’s a STRONG DARKNESS hovering around you and family.. A VERY VERY STRONG DARKNESS”.

“It’s an organized demonic attack. Very organized. I SEE untimely DE@TH. call me not more less than 9 DAYS and I’ll tell you WHAT ONLY YOUR EARS SHOULD HEAR as said by the ANGEL that DELIVERED this vision to me”.

“This attack won’t come where you think, but from a DARK organized ENITY . And you know what I’m talking about. Act now!!!”.

