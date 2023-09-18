Prophet Jeremiah: I’ll Pray To God To Expose Mohbad’s Killers

The founder and General Overseer of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry, Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin has vowed to pray to God to reveal the killer of late Nigerian singer, Mohbad.

The pastor made this known on Sunday, September 17, while speaking to his congregation during a worship session at his church.

Prophet Jeremiah emphasized that the young man’s death wasn’t ordinary and that the hands of men were involved in the killing of Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, aka Mohbad.

Speaking further, he urged those in charge of the investigation process of the late singer’s death to do so with the utmost diligence and sincerity.

According to him, he would be backing up the police investigations with prayers until they succeed in uncovering the truth behind Mohbad’s death.

He further disclosed that he would be going to the mountain to raise a serious prayer to God to expose every individual involved in the killing of Mohbad so they could be appropriately punished for their heinous actions.

