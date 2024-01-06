Prophet Ikuru Reveals Shocking Prophecy About Wike, Fubara

Prophet Godwin Ikuru, the founder of Jehovah’s Eye Salvation Ministry has disclosed what God told him about the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike and the incumbent Governor of Rivers State, Sim Fubara.

Speaking in a statement issued on Friday, Prophet Ikuru revealed that God said Wike should pay more attention to his health in the year 2024.

Posting the message on his Facebook page, the Port Harcourt-based clergyman also urged Fubara to concentrate on governance.

Ikuru said Fubara should not behave like a Chameleon but should focus on delivering the dividends of democracy to the people of Rivers.

According to him: “Wike, go and take care of your health. In the year 2024 that we are, take care of your health.

“And then, Fubara in Rivers State, I saw a light falling down (sic), and the Lord said to me that I should tell you that you should be honest, that you shouldn’t act like a chameleon, that you should work and discharge your duty to your people.

“You attained the position so that Ijaws and every other tribe benefit from this government.

“Every government has a challenge, and the Lord is telling me to tell you that you should focus.”

Wike and Fubara have been at loggerheads since late 2023 over control of the state’s political space.