Prophet Iginla Warns Tinubu Of Health Crisis, Predicts Political Turmoil

Share

Renowned cleric and leader of the Champion Royal Assembly, Prophet Joshua Iginla, has delivered a series of prophecies for 2025, cautioning Nigerians about potential challenges facing key political figures, including President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Speaking during the New Year’s crossover service held at the Champion Royal Assembly in Abuja, Iginla claimed that God revealed these prophecies to him.

The cleric specifically warned President Tinubu about a possible medical emergency, urging the president to prioritize his health to avert serious consequences.

“President Tinubu must pay attention to his health and give himself much rest so that the enemy does not take that as a way of giving him a strong blow. I saw a medical emergency, and we don’t pray for that to happen,” Iginla said.

In addition to health concerns, Iginla predicted intense political drama for Tinubu, including betrayals and gang-ups against him.

“There is going to be a lot of gang-up against him strongly, very strongly. The drama will unfold this year like never before, and there will be a strong betrayal,” the prophet added.

Speaking on Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, the cleric also foresaw significant challenges for Akpabio, particularly from Northern politicians.

Iginla predicted attempts to undermine Akpabio’s leadership through a vote of no confidence or impeachment.

“For the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, he is going to have a lot of strong resistance from the strong Northern powers. They want to move a vote of no confidence or impeachment process against him. He must play good politics with the Northern brothers,” Iginla advised.

He emphasized the importance of collaboration and honouring promises between the presidency and Northern elites to avoid political unrest. “The government of the day should not play with the North in terms of trampling on their views. We should find a common ground for a peaceful resolution,” he said.

Health Concerns for FCT Minister Wike

Turning his attention to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, Iginla advised the minister to focus on his health while carrying out his duties.

The cleric commended Wike’s plans for reforming the FCT but stressed that health should remain a priority.

“As for the FCT minister, he will do more projects and turn the city around. He will step on many toes and bring a lot of reformation, but he has to pray for his health. It’s only the living that can have a political mandate and move forward,” Iginla stated.

However, Iginla underscored the need for unity and strategic collaboration across political lines. He warned against actions that might provoke further divisions, particularly with Northern stakeholders, urging leaders to find peaceful solutions to emerging conflicts.

As Nigerians begin the new year, the prophet’s message serves as a call for vigilance and wisdom in navigating the nation’s political landscape.

Biological Weapons and Global Turmoil

In a striking vision, Prophet Iginla foresaw a major scientific experiment with devastating consequences. He described seeing a “transparent glass” containing a chimpanzee, fish, and human, symbolizing dangerous biological manipulations. “The next battle that will shake the world is not physical but biological weapons,” he warned, emphasizing the need for vigilance against evil scientific agendas.

Economic and Political Shifts: BRICS, G7, and Cryptocurrency

Iginla predicted that the BRICS nations—Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa—would strengthen their alliance, drawing other nations to their fold and challenging Western powers between 2025 and 2030. Conversely, he cautioned the G7 nations, including the USA, UK, and Germany, about backlash stemming from poor economic policies.

On the economic front, the cryptocurrency market is expected to flourish significantly between 2025 and 2028, creating numerous billionaires. Additionally, he foresaw groundbreaking technological advancements in India, which would astonish global superpowers.

Prophecies for World Leaders and Nations

China: Prophet Iginla foresees China rising as a formidable global force but warns of internal threats, including a possible insurrection and an attempt on the president’s life.

Russia: President Vladimir Putin was urged to pray for his health and life as Iginla saw his “candle burning fast.” He also warned of manipulation and betrayal, particularly involving a woman.

African Leaders: Iginla urged African leaders to focus on youth inclusion and strengthen security to prevent coups, warning that revolutions could sweep some out of power.

Religious Landscape: Division and Revival

Prophet Iginla warned of increasing divisions within the church, with pastors turning against one another and secrets of prominent leaders being exposed. He predicted that such events could shake the faith of many.

However, he also foresaw a spiritual revival in certain nations, including South Sudan, Namibia, and South Korea, where God would raise transformative leaders.

Prophecies for Other Nations

Botswana and Namibia: Both countries were predicted to experience economic growth and spiritual awakening,

Hope Amidst Challenges

Despite the dire warnings, Iginla emphasized hope and divine intervention. He spoke of major medical breakthroughs curing previously incurable diseases between 2025 and 2032 and called for unity among nations and individuals to face global challenges.

“The world is entering a season of great trials and triumphs,” Iginla said, urging leaders and citizens alike to seek God’s guidance.

Share

Please follow and like us: