Prophet Akinbodunse Declares 2025 Year Of Divine Breakthroughs, Challenges

Prophet Samuel Akinbodunse, founder of the Freedom for All Nations (FANO) Ministry, has delivered a series of prophecies for 2025, describing the year as one of divine breakthroughs, financial prosperity, political challenges, and spiritual awakening.

The prophetic declarations were shared during the annual crossover service, Night of Answers, held on December 31, 2024, at the ministry’s headquarters in South Africa.

During his address, Prophet Akinbodunse declared 2025 as a year of answered prayers and unprecedented blessings for believers.

He prophesied that long-delayed prayers would be answered, highlighting that some would experience major breakthroughs early in the year.

“Long-delayed prayers will be answered, and someone here will celebrate a life-changing breakthrough as early as January 3,” he announced.

Addressing South Africa’s economic challenges, the prophet predicted a significant turnaround in financial stability, with lower inflation and reduced interest rates providing relief to citizens.

“Touch your pocket or tap your lap; I see plenty of money coming your way. This is a year of green abundance for many,” he proclaimed.

However, the prophet also warned of challenges in the year ahead but reassured believers that divine protection would see them through.

“Do not worry, for any challenges that come your way will be removed like chaff in the wind. God’s promises are firm, and His faithfulness will guide you,” he said.

Prophet Akinbodunse warned of political upheaval in South Africa, predicting betrayals and increasing pressure on President Cyril Ramaphosa. He urged citizens to pray for unity and stability within the nation’s leadership, hinting at attempts to unseat the president before the end of his term in December 2025.

“Pray for unity and wisdom among the nation’s leadership, for forces are at work to disrupt stability,” he advised.

The prophet also directed a message to the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), urging the party to engage in prayer and fasting to avert the downfall of a key figure.

Expanding his prophetic message beyond South Africa, Prophet Akinbodunse predicted divine intervention in resolving conflicts in four nations threatening global stability. He called on believers worldwide to intercede for peace and reconciliation among warring nations.

In South Africa, the prophet foresaw a spiritual revival that would spark a season of renewal and transformation within churches. He encouraged pastors and ministers to prepare for a divine move in the nation.

The prophet warned that hidden corruption within the church would be exposed in 2025. Pastors and religious leaders involved in misconduct, he said, would face both legal and spiritual consequences. This revelation, he noted, is a call for the faithful to remain committed to God’s word.

Namibia: The prophet reaffirmed an earlier prophecy about Namibia electing its first female president but warned of an assassination plot involving poison. He called for fervent prayers to protect her life.

Botswana: Botswana’s new president is predicted to fulfil a divine purpose despite potential international challenges. The nation is urged to seek wisdom in navigating these issues.

Nigeria: Despite enduring hardship, the prophet assured that faithful believers in Nigeria would thrive, drawing a comparison to Isaac prospering in the land of the Philistines.

In a final message, Prophet Akinbodunse urged South Africans to pray for their nation’s leadership and unity. He also called for vigilance and intercession to avert strange events and disasters that could arise in the coming year.

“To those who have laboured faithfully in God’s work, your efforts will not go unrewarded. This is a year of undeniable testimonies and divine favour,” he concluded.

The service ended with a powerful prayer for South Africa’s prosperity and stability, leaving attendees filled with hope and faith for the year ahead.

