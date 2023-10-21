Property Worth N3.4m Destroyed In Ilorin Fire Outbreak

A fire disaster on Friday caused extensive damage to properties worth millions of naira in Ilorin, the capital of Kwara State.

The incident transpired at approximately 9:52 a.m. at 138D, Temidire, Irewolede community, situated in the Ilorin West Local Government area of the state.

Out of the four-bedroom flat in the building, only one bedroom was affected by the fire, as reported by Hassan Adekunle, the spokesperson for the State fire service, in a statement released in Ilorin.

He added that there was no record of casualty, while the cause of the fire was attributed to power surge.

The Director of the Kwara State Fire Service, Prince Falade John Olumuyiwa, urged the general public to prioritize safety, especially during this period, and emphasized the importance of promptly contacting the fire brigade in case of any emergencies.